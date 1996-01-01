Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Problem

What is the minimum amount of 6.0 M H2SO4 necessary to produce 25.0 g of H2( g) according to the reaction between aluminum and sulfuric acid? 2 Al(s) + 3 H2SO4(aq)¡Al2(SO4)3(aq) + 3 H2( g)

