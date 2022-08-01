Limiting Reagent
The Limiting Reagent represents the compound that is totally consumed in the reaction.
Limiting Reagent Example 1
Acrylonitrile (C3H3N) is the starting material for many synthetic carpets and fabrics. It is produced by the following reaction:
2 C3H6 (g) + 2 NH3 (g) + 3 O2 (g) → 2 C3H3N (g) + 6 H2O (g)
If 12.0 g C3H6, 10.0 g NH3, and 5.0 g O2 react, what mass of acrylonitrile can be produced, assuming 100% yield?
The reaction between solid aluminum and iron (III) chloride can generate temperatures reaching 3000 ºC and is used in welding metals.
2 Al + Fe2O3 → Al2O3 + 2 Fe
If 150 g of Al are reacted with 432 g of Fe2O3, what is the mass of the excess reactant remaining?
