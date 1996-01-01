Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Baking soda (sodium bicarbonate, NaHCO3) reacts with acids in foods to form carbonic acid 1H2CO32, which in turn decomposes to water and carbon dioxide gas. In a cake batter, the CO21g2 forms bubbles and causes the cake to rise. (a) A rule of thumb in baking is that 1/2 teaspoon of baking soda is neutralized by one cup of sour milk. The acid component in sour milk is lactic acid, CH3CH1OH2COOH. Write the chemical equation for this neutralization reaction.

