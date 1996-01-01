Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Problem
Baking soda (sodium bicarbonate, NaHCO3) reacts with
acids in foods to form carbonic acid 1H2CO32, which in
turn decomposes to water and carbon dioxide gas. In a
cake batter, the CO21g2 forms bubbles and causes the cake
to rise. (a) A rule of thumb in baking is that 1/2 teaspoon of
baking soda is neutralized by one cup of sour milk. The acid
component in sour milk is lactic acid, CH3CH1OH2COOH.
Write the chemical equation for this neutralization reaction.