Hi everyone today. We have a question telling us that the daily recommended intake of calcium for an average adult is 1000 mg. There's 125 mg of calcium and 100 g of milk. If a smoothie contains 75 g of milk, how many grams of smoothie should an adult consume to meet the daily recommended intake? We're going to start out here with our 1000 mg and that is the recommended intake of calcium for an average adult. And then we're going to multiply by our 100 g of milk And divide that by our 125 milligrams of calcium that is in milk. So by doing that, we are canceling out our calcium. And then we're going to multiply by our 150 g a smoothie Over our 75 g of milk that is in that smoothie. And then our milk is going to cancel out leaving us with smoothie, which is what we want. And that gives us grams of smoothie. And that is our final answer. Thank you for watching. Bye.

