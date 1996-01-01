Skip to main content
1. Intro to General Chemistry
2h 30m
Worksheet
Classification of Matter
10m
Physical & Chemical Changes
14m
Chemical Properties
6m
Physical Properties
4m
Intensive vs. Extensive Properties
8m
Temperature
9m
Scientific Notation
13m
SI Units
6m
Metric Prefixes
15m
Significant Figures
7m
Significant Figures: Precision in Measurements
3m
Significant Figures: In Calculations
10m
Conversion Factors
10m
Dimensional Analysis
11m
Density
7m
Density of Geometric Objects
7m
Density of Non-Geometric Objects
3m
2. Atoms & Elements
2h 52m
Worksheet
The Atom
9m
Subatomic Particles
8m
Isotopes
13m
Ions
15m
Atomic Mass
13m
Periodic Table: Classifications
11m
Periodic Table: Group Names
6m
Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals
4m
Periodic Table: Element Symbols
5m
Periodic Table: Elemental Forms
5m
Periodic Table: Phases
6m
Periodic Table: Charges
16m
Calculating Molar Mass
4m
Mole Concept
14m
Law of Conservation of Mass
3m
Law of Definite Proportions
6m
Atomic Theory
7m
Law of Multiple Proportions
3m
Millikan Oil Drop Experiment
7m
Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment
9m
3. Chemical Reactions
2h 59m
Worksheet
Empirical Formula
14m
Molecular Formula
7m
Combustion Analysis
33m
Combustion Apparatus
9m
Polyatomic Ions
17m
Naming Ionic Compounds
7m
Writing Ionic Compounds
4m
Naming Ionic Hydrates
4m
Naming Acids
13m
Naming Molecular Compounds
3m
Balancing Chemical Equations
16m
Stoichiometry
10m
Limiting Reagent
11m
Percent Yield
12m
Mass Percent
4m
Functional Groups in Chemistry
9m
4. BONUS: Lab Techniques and Procedures
1h 38m
Worksheet
Laboratory Materials
29m
Experimental Error
12m
Distillation & Floatation
12m
Chromatography
6m
Filtration and Evaporation
4m
Extraction
17m
Test for Ions and Gases
14m
5. BONUS: Mathematical Operations and Functions
47m
Worksheet
Multiplication and Division Operations
6m
Addition and Subtraction Operations
6m
Power and Root Functions -
6m
Power and Root Functions
20m
The Quadratic Formula
7m
6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
2h 39m
Worksheet
Solutions
6m
Molarity
7m
Osmolarity
8m
Dilutions
6m
Solubility Rules
11m
Electrolytes
11m
Molecular Equations
12m
Gas Evolution Equations
13m
Solution Stoichiometry
6m
Complete Ionic Equations
12m
Calculate Oxidation Numbers
14m
Redox Reactions
5m
Balancing Redox Reactions: Acidic Solutions
14m
Balancing Redox Reactions: Basic Solutions
17m
Activity Series
10m
7. Gases
2h 23m
Worksheet
Pressure Units
6m
The Ideal Gas Law
8m
The Ideal Gas Law Derivations
5m
The Ideal Gas Law Applications
5m
Chemistry Gas Laws
11m
Chemistry Gas Laws: Combined Gas Law
5m
Mole Fraction
4m
Partial Pressure
11m
The Ideal Gas Law: Molar Mass
9m
The Ideal Gas Law: Density
13m
Gas Stoichiometry
12m
Standard Temperature and Pressure
6m
Effusion
7m
Root Mean Square Speed
4m
Kinetic Energy of Gases
4m
Maxwell-Boltzmann Distribution
6m
Velocity Distributions
4m
Kinetic Molecular Theory
6m
Van der Waals Equation
8m
8. Thermochemistry
1h 33m
Worksheet
Nature of Energy
4m
Kinetic & Potential Energy
7m
First Law of Thermodynamics -
6m
Internal Energy
5m
Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions
7m
Heat Capacity
9m
Constant-Pressure Calorimetry
9m
Constant-Volume Calorimetry
8m
Thermal Equilibrium
3m
Thermochemical Equations
5m
Formation Equations
7m
Enthalpy of Formation
5m
Hess's Law
12m
9. Quantum Mechanics
1h 25m
Worksheet
Wavelength and Frequency
3m
Speed of Light
2m
The Energy of Light
6m
Electromagnetic Spectrum
5m
Photoelectric Effect
7m
De Broglie Wavelength
2m
Heisenberg Uncertainty Principle
4m
Bohr Model
7m
Emission Spectrum
5m
Bohr Equation
5m
Introduction to Quantum Mechanics
5m
Quantum Numbers: Principal Quantum Number
3m
Quantum Numbers: Angular Momentum Quantum Number
7m
Quantum Numbers: Magnetic Quantum Number
6m
Quantum Numbers: Spin Quantum Number
2m
Quantum Numbers: Number of Electrons
4m
Quantum Numbers: Nodes
4m
10. Periodic Properties of the Elements
1h 47m
Worksheet
The Electron Configuration
10m
The Electron Configuration: Condensed
2m
The Electron Configurations: Exceptions
9m
The Electron Configuration: Ions
12m
Paramagnetism and Diamagnetism
4m
The Electron Configuration: Quantum Numbers
7m
Valence Electrons of Elements
8m
Periodic Trend: Metallic Character
3m
Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius
4m
Periodic Trend: Ionic Radius
7m
Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy
6m
Periodic Trend: Successive Ionization Energies
6m
Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity
5m
Periodic Trend: Electronegativity
3m
Periodic Trend: Effective Nuclear Charge
12m
Periodic Trend: Cumulative
2m
11. Bonding & Molecular Structure
1h 45m
Worksheet
Lewis Dot Symbols
6m
Chemical Bonds
9m
Dipole Moment
9m
Octet Rule
6m
Formal Charge
2m
Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds
8m
Lewis Dot Structures: Sigma & Pi Bonds
4m
Lewis Dot Structures: Ions
9m
Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions
6m
Lewis Dot Structures: Acids
3m
Resonance Structures
12m
Average Bond Order
3m
Bond Energy
4m
Coulomb's Law
3m
Lattice Energy
9m
Born Haber Cycle
5m
12. Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory
1h 22m
Worksheet
Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory
5m
Equatorial and Axial Positions
9m
Electron Geometry
7m
Molecular Geometry
12m
Bond Angles
7m
Hybridization
7m
Molecular Orbital Theory
11m
MO Theory: Homonuclear Diatomic Molecules
6m
MO Theory: Heteronuclear Diatomic Molecules
6m
MO Theory: Bond Order
6m
13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces
1h 14m
Worksheet
Molecular Polarity
4m
Intermolecular Forces
12m
Intermolecular Forces and Physical Properties
7m
Clausius-Clapeyron Equation
10m
Phase Diagrams
9m
Heating and Cooling Curves
14m
Atomic, Ionic, and Molecular Solids
5m
Crystalline Solids
4m
Simple Cubic Unit Cell
2m
Body Centered Cubic Unit Cell
2m
Face Centered Cubic Unit Cell
2m
14. Solutions
1h 20m
Worksheet
Solutions: Solubility and Intermolecular Forces
7m
Molality
6m
Parts per Million (ppm)
5m
Mole Fraction
3m
Solutions: Mass Percent
5m
Types of Aqueous Solutions
6m
Intro to Henry's Law
3m
Henry's Law Calculations
5m
The Colligative Properties
10m
Boiling Point Elevation
4m
Freezing Point Depression
4m
Osmosis
9m
Osmotic Pressure
3m
Vapor Pressure Lowering (Raoult's Law)
5m
15. Chemical Kinetics
1h 51m
Worksheet
Intro to Chemical Kinetics
4m
Energy Diagrams
9m
Catalyst
4m
Factors Influencing Rates
7m
Average Rate of Reaction
6m
Stoichiometric Rate Calculations
2m
Instantaneous Rate
3m
Collision Theory
7m
Arrhenius Equation
13m
Rate Law
14m
Reaction Mechanism
13m
Integrated Rate Law
14m
Half-Life
10m
16. Chemical Equilibrium
2h 25m
Worksheet
Intro to Chemical Equilibrium
7m
Equilibrium Constant K
13m
Equilibrium Constant Calculations
9m
Kp and Kc
23m
Using Hess's Law To Determine K
9m
Calculating K For Overall Reaction
15m
Le Chatelier's Principle
20m
ICE Charts
30m
Reaction Quotient
15m
17. Acid and Base Equilibrium
5h 4m
Worksheet
Acids Introduction
9m
Bases Introduction
7m
Binary Acids
15m
Oxyacids
10m
Bases
14m
Amphoteric Species
5m
Arrhenius Acids and Bases
5m
Bronsted-Lowry Acids and Bases
20m
Lewis Acids and Bases
12m
The pH Scale
16m
Auto-Ionization
9m
Ka and Kb
16m
pH of Strong Acids and Bases
9m
Ionic Salts
17m
pH of Weak Acids
30m
pH of Weak Bases
32m
Diprotic Acids and Bases
8m
Diprotic Acids and Bases Calculations
34m
Triprotic Acids and Bases
9m
Triprotic Acids and Bases Calculations
17m
18. Aqueous Equilibrium
4h 42m
Worksheet
Intro to Buffers
20m
Henderson-Hasselbalch Equation
16m
Intro to Acid-Base Titration Curves
13m
Strong Titrate-Strong Titrant Curves
9m
Weak Titrate-Strong Titrant Curves
15m
Acid-Base Indicators
8m
Titrations: Weak Acid-Strong Base
38m
Titrations: Weak Base-Strong Acid
40m
Titrations: Strong Acid-Strong Base
11m
Titrations: Diprotic & Polyprotic Buffers
32m
Solubility Product Constant: Ksp
17m
Ksp: Common Ion Effect
18m
Precipitation: Ksp vs Q
12m
Selective Precipitation
9m
Complex Ions: Formation Constant
18m
19. Chemical Thermodynamics
1h 47m
Worksheet
Spontaneous vs Nonspontaneous Reactions
7m
Entropy
23m
Entropy Calculations
13m
Entropy Calculations: Phase Changes
6m
Third Law of Thermodynamics
7m
Gibbs Free Energy
12m
Gibbs Free Energy Calculations
21m
Gibbs Free Energy And Equilibrium
14m
20. Electrochemistry
2h 37m
Worksheet
Standard Reduction Potentials
9m
Intro to Electrochemical Cells
6m
Galvanic Cell
25m
Electrolytic Cell
8m
Cell Potential: Standard
13m
Cell Potential: The Nernst Equation
20m
Cell Potential and Gibbs Free Energy
15m
Cell Potential and Equilibrium
8m
Cell Potential: ∆G and K
10m
Cell Notation
22m
Electroplating
15m
21. Nuclear Chemistry
2h 32m
Worksheet
Intro to Radioactivity
10m
Alpha Decay
9m
Beta Decay
7m
Gamma Emission
7m
Electron Capture & Positron Emission
8m
Neutron to Proton Ratio
7m
Band of Stability: Alpha Decay & Nuclear Fission
10m
Band of Stability: Beta Decay
3m
Band of Stability: Electron Capture & Positron Emission
4m
Band of Stability: Overview
14m
Measuring Radioactivity
8m
Rate of Radioactive Decay
12m
Radioactive Half-Life
16m
Mass Defect
17m
Nuclear Binding Energy
12m
22. Organic Chemistry
4h 49m
Worksheet
Introduction to Organic Chemistry
8m
Structural Formula
8m
Condensed Formula
9m
Skeletal Formula
5m
Spatial Orientation of Bonds
2m
Intro to Hydrocarbons
15m
Isomers
11m
Chirality
15m
Functional Groups in Chemistry
11m
Naming Alkanes
4m
The Alkyl Groups
9m
Naming Alkanes with Substituents
13m
Naming Cyclic Alkanes
6m
Naming Other Substituents
8m
Naming Alcohols
11m
Naming Alkenes
10m
Naming Alkynes
9m
Naming Ketones
3m
Naming Aldehydes
5m
Naming Carboxylic Acids
4m
Naming Esters
8m
Naming Ethers
5m
Naming Amines
5m
Naming Benzene
7m
Alkane Reactions
7m
Intro to Addition Reactions
4m
Halogenation Reactions
4m
Hydrogenation Reactions
3m
Hydrohalogenation Reactions
7m
Alcohol Reactions: Substitution Reactions
4m
Alcohol Reactions: Dehydration Reactions
5m
Intro to Redox Reactions
8m
Alcohol Reactions: Oxidation Reactions
3m
Aldehydes and Ketones Reactions
5m
Ester Reactions: Esterification
4m
Ester Reactions: Saponification
3m
Carboxylic Acid Reactions
4m
Amine Reactions
2m
Amide Formation
4m
Benzene Reactions
10m
23. Chemistry of the Nonmetals
2h 34m
Worksheet
Main Group Elements: Bonding Types
4m
Main Group Elements: Boiling & Melting Points
7m
Main Group Elements: Density
11m
Main Group Elements: Periodic Trends
7m
The Electron Configuration Review
11m
Periodic Table Charges Review
20m
Hydrogen Isotopes
4m
Hydrogen Compounds
11m
Production of Hydrogen
8m
Group 1A and 2A Reactions
7m
Boron Family Reactions
7m
Boron Family: Borane
7m
Borane Reactions
7m
Nitrogen Family Reactions
12m
Oxides, Peroxides, and Superoxides
12m
Oxide Reactions
4m
Peroxide and Superoxide Reactions
6m
Noble Gas Compounds
3m
24. Transition Metals and Coordination Compounds
3h 12m
Worksheet
Atomic Radius & Density of Transition Metals
10m
Electron Configurations of Transition Metals
7m
Electron Configurations of Transition Metals: Exceptions
11m
Paramagnetism and Diamagnetism
7m
Ligands
10m
Complex Ions
5m
Coordination Complexes (NEW)
7m
Classification of Ligands
11m
Coordination Numbers & Geometry
9m
Naming Coordination Compounds (NEW)
22m
Writing Formulas of Coordination Compounds
8m
Isomerism in Coordination Complexes
14m
Orientations of D Orbitals
4m
Intro to Crystal Field Theory
9m
Crystal Field Theory: Octahedral Complexes
5m
Crystal Field Theory: Tetrahedral Complexes
4m
Crystal Field Theory: Square Planar Complexes
4m
Crystal Field Theory Summary
8m
Magnetic Properties of Complex Ions
9m
Strong-Field vs Weak-Field Ligands
6m
Magnetic Properties of Complex Ions: Octahedral Complexes
11m
Which of the following xenon compounds are too unstable to exist?

A
XeF2

B
XeI4

C
XeF4

D
XeF6
A
XeF
2
B
XeI
4
C
XeF
4
D
XeF
6
