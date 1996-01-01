19. Chemical Thermodynamics
Entropy Calculations
19. Chemical Thermodynamics
Entropy Calculations
1
concept
Total Entropy Formula
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
2
example
Entropy Calculations Example
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
3
concept
Entropy of Surroundings Formula
53s
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
4
example
Entropy Calculations Example
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
5
concept
Entropy of the System
2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
6
example
Entropy Calculations Example
2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
7
ProblemProblem
For the following reaction at 27 °C, calculate ∆S°rxn, ∆Ssurr, and ∆Stot. Determine if reaction is favorable.
Fe2O3 (s) + 3 H2 (g) → 2 Fe (s) + 3 H2O (g) ∆Hrxn = 98.8 kJ
A
∆S°rxn = 0.1415 J/K, ∆Ssurr = 0.3292 J/K, ∆Stot = −0.1877 J/K, not favorable
B
∆S°rxn = 141.5 J/K, ∆Ssurr = 329.17 J/K, ∆Stot = −187.67 J/K, not favorable
C
∆S°rxn = 70.75 J/K, ∆Ssurr = 164.58 J/K, ∆Stot = −93.84 J/K, favorable
D
∆S°rxn = 283.0 J/K, ∆Ssurr = 658.34 J/K, ∆Stot = −375.34 J/K, favorable