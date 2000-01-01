Skip to main content
How to use this calculator

  • Fuel: Type a chemical formula (e.g., C8H18, C2H5OH, H2, CO). Parentheses are supported.
  • Output: Stoichiometric AFR (mass basis), O2 requirement, moles of air, and a balanced reaction.
  • Actual AFR (optional): Enter air/fuel to get λ (lambda), φ, and % excess air. λ = AFR / AFRst; φ = 1/λ.
  • Assumptions: Complete combustion to CO2, H2O, SO2; N in fuel is inert → N2; air = O2 + 3.76 N2.

Formula & Equation Used

Oxygen demand: νO₂ = c + h/4 − o/2 + s (for fuel CcHhOoSs)

Air model: air ≈ O2 + 3.76 N2

Stoichiometric AFR: AFRst = νO₂ × (MO₂ + 3.76·MN₂) / Mfuel

Equivalence & lambda: λ = AFR/AFRst, φ = 1/λ, % excess air = (λ − 1) × 100%

Example Problems & Step-by-Step Solutions

Example 1 — Propane (C₃H₈)

νO₂ = 3 + 8/4 = 5. Mfuel = 44.10 g/mol. AFRst = 5 × (32.00 + 3.76 × 28.0134) / 44.10 ≈ 15.6.

Example 2 — Ethanol (C₂H₅OH)

c=2, h=6, o=1 → νO₂ = 2 + 6/4 − 1/2 = 3.0. Mfuel ≈ 46.07 g/mol → AFRst ≈ 9.0.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What does λ (lambda) mean?

λ = 1 is stoichiometric. λ > 1 is lean (excess air). λ < 1 is rich (insufficient air).

Q: Do oxygenated fuels change AFR?

Yes. Oxygen in the fuel reduces external O₂ demand and lowers AFRst (e.g., ethanol vs octane).

Q: Why use 3.76 for N₂?

Dry air is ~21% O₂ and ~79% N₂ by volume → N₂/O₂ ≈ 79/21 ≈ 3.76.

