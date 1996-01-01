Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
All Calculators & ConvertersAll calculators

Combustion Reaction Calculator

Balance complete combustion reactions and calculate O₂ needed + CO₂/H₂O produced. Enter a fuel (like C₃H₈ or C₂H₆O) and this calculator builds: Fuel + O₂ → CO₂ + H₂O with clean steps and optional amounts (moles / grams).

Background

In complete combustion, all carbon becomes CO₂ and all hydrogen becomes H₂O. If the fuel contains oxygen, it reduces how much O₂ you need.

Enter values

Tip: This calculator assumes complete combustion (no CO/soot).

This calculator supports fuels containing C, H, and optional O. (No N/S/halogens in v1.)

Examples: CH₄, C₂H₅OH, CH₃COOH.

Options

Rounding affects display only.

Chips prefill and calculate immediately.

Result

No results yet. Enter a fuel and click Calculate.

How to use this calculator

  • Choose a calculator mode: balance only or amounts.
  • Enter a fuel using a chemical formula (e.g. C₃H₈) or atom counts.
  • In Amounts mode, enter fuel moles or grams.
  • Optionally enable limiting reagent / excess O₂ and enter available oxygen.
  • Click Calculate to see the balanced equation, moles, grams, and CO₂ volume at STP.

How this calculator works

  • Parse the fuel into atom counts C, H, O.
  • Set CO₂ coefficient = C and H₂O coefficient = H/2.
  • Balance oxygen using (2C + H/2 − O)/2.
  • Clear fractions to obtain integer coefficients.
  • In Amounts mode, convert moles → grams and CO₂ → liters at STP.

Formula & Equations Used

Combustion: Fuel + O₂ → CO₂ + H₂O

O₂ required: (2C + H/2 − O)/2

STP volume: V = n × 22.414 L/mol

Example Problems & Step-by-Step Solutions

Example 1 — Propane combustion

Balance the combustion of C₃H₈.

  1. CO₂ = 3, H₂O = 4
  2. O₂ = 5
  3. C₃H₈ + 5 O₂ → 3 CO₂ + 4 H₂O

Example 2 — Mass of CO₂ produced

How many grams of CO₂ are produced when 2.0 mol of propane combust completely?

  1. From the balanced equation: 1 mol C₃H₈ → 3 mol CO₂
  2. 2.0 × 3 = 6.0 mol CO₂
  3. Molar mass of CO₂ = 44.01 g/mol
  4. 6.0 × 44.01 ≈ 264 g CO₂

Example 3 — CO₂ volume at STP

Find the volume of CO₂ at STP produced from 1.5 mol of CO₂.

  1. Use molar volume at STP: 22.414 L/mol
  2. V = 1.5 × 22.414 ≈ 33.6 L

Frequently Asked Questions

Does this calculator support incomplete combustion?

No. It assumes complete combustion only.

Why do I sometimes see fractions?

Fractions appear before coefficients are scaled to whole numbers.

Mole Concept
2. Atoms & Elements
7 problems
Topic
Jules
Law of Conservation of Mass
2. Atoms & Elements
4 problems
Topic
ErnestBlazevic
Combustion Analysis
3. Chemical Reactions
5 problems
Topic
Jules
Balancing Chemical Equations
3. Chemical Reactions
7 problems
Topic
Jules
Stoichiometry
3. Chemical Reactions
7 problems
Topic
Jules
Limiting Reagent
3. Chemical Reactions
7 problems
Topic
Jules
Gas Stoichiometry
7. Gases
7 problems
Topic
Jules
2. Atoms & Elements - Part 1 of 4
6 topics 14 problems
Chapter
Jules
2. Atoms & Elements - Part 2 of 4
6 topics 14 problems
Chapter
Jules
2. Atoms & Elements - Part 3 of 4
6 topics 14 problems
Chapter
Jules
2. Atoms & Elements - Part 4 of 4
5 topics 14 problems
Chapter
Jules
3. Chemical Reactions - Part 1 of 3
5 topics 13 problems
Chapter
Jules
3. Chemical Reactions - Part 2 of 3
6 topics 13 problems
Chapter
Jules
3. Chemical Reactions - Part 3 of 3
5 topics 13 problems
Chapter
Jules
7. Gases - Part 1 of 4
5 topics 14 problems
Chapter
Jules
7. Gases - Part 2 of 4
5 topics 13 problems
Chapter
Jules
7. Gases - Part 3 of 4
5 topics 13 problems
Chapter
Jules
7. Gases - Part 4 of 4
5 topics 13 problems
Chapter
Jules
Law of Conservation of Mass
5. Classification & Balancing of Chemical Reactions
3 problems
Topic
Jules
Mole Concept
6. Chemical Reactions & Quantities
6 problems
Topic
Jules
Stoichiometry
6. Chemical Reactions & Quantities
6 problems
Topic
Jules
Limiting Reagent
6. Chemical Reactions & Quantities
5 problems
Topic
Jules
Gas Stoichiometry
8. Gases, Liquids and Solids
2 problems
Topic
Jules
5. Classification & Balancing of Chemical Reactions - Part 1 of 2
6 topics 11 problems
Chapter
Jules
5. Classification & Balancing of Chemical Reactions - Part 2 of 2
8 topics 10 problems
Chapter
Jules
6. Chemical Reactions & Quantities - Part 1 of 2
6 topics 9 problems
Chapter
Jules
6. Chemical Reactions & Quantities - Part 2 of 2
3 topics 8 problems
Chapter
Jules
8. Gases, Liquids and Solids - Part 1 of 2
8 topics 15 problems
Chapter
Jules
8. Gases, Liquids and Solids - Part 2 of 2
7 topics 15 problems
Chapter
Jules
Law of Conservation of Mass
3. Matter and Energy
5 problems
Topic
Mole Concept
6. Chemical Composition
5 problems
Topic
Stoichiometry
8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions
5 problems
Topic
Limiting Reagent
8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions
5 problems
Topic
Gas Stoichiometry
11 Gases
5 problems
Topic
3. Matter and Energy - Part 1 of 2
12 topics 36 problems
Chapter
3. Matter and Energy - Part 2 of 2
1 topic 3 problems
Chapter
6. Chemical Composition
4 topics 12 problems
Chapter
8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions
4 topics 12 problems
Chapter
11 Gases
10 topics 30 problems
Chapter