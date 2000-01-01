Skip to main content
Choose mode and enter values:

Mode:

Tip: Pick a specific subshell (e.g., 3p, 3d, 4s).

Result:

No results yet. Pick a mode, select an orbital, and calculate.

How to use this calculator

  • Element Mode: Choose an element to auto-load its ground-state configuration; then pick the orbital (e.g., 3p) and calculate.
  • Manual Mode: Enter Z, paste a configuration (bracket notation OK), and specify the orbital of interest.
  • Output: We show S by groups per Slater’s rules and the final Z* = Z S .

This tool uses the standard Slater grouping: (1s), (2s,2p), (3s,3p), (3d), (4s,4p), (4d), (4f), (5s,5p), … MO anomalies and strong correlation effects are beyond Slater’s scope.

Formula & Equation Used

Effective charge: Z* = Z S

Slater’s rules (summary):

  • Group orbitals as: (1s), (2s,2p), (3s,3p), (3d), (4s,4p), (4d), (4f), (5s,5p), …
  • For an electron in ns/np of principal quantum number n: same-group electrons (ns/np, same n) shield 0.35 each (except 1s → 0.30); electrons in n−1 shell shield 0.85 each; electrons in n−2 or lower shells shield 1.00 each.
  • For an electron in nd/nf (same n): same-group (nd/nf) shield 0.35 each; all electrons in groups to the left (including ns/np) and all lower shells shield 1.00 each.

Example Problems & Step-by-Step Solutions

Example 1 — Cl 3p electron

[Ne] 3s² 3p⁵, Z = 17. For a 3p electron: same-group 3s/3p → 0.35 each (6 others), n−1 (2s/2p) → 0.85 each, n−2 or lower → 1.00 each. We compute S and Z* step-by-step.

Example 2 — Fe 3d electron

[Ar] 3d⁶ 4s², Z = 26. For a 3d electron: same-group 3d → 0.35 each (others), all groups to the left (including 3s/3p and all lower shells) → 1.00 each. We compute S and Z*.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Does Z* depend on which electron I choose?

Yes. A 3p electron and a 3d electron in the same atom generally see different shielding and hence different Z*.

Q: Why is 1s treated specially (0.30)?

Slater’s rules assign 0.30 for the other 1s electron instead of 0.35 used for other same-group s/p cases.

Q: Are Slater’s rules exact?

They’re an empirical approximation—great for trends and problems—but high-level quantum methods give more precise values.

