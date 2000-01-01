Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Back to list of calculatorsBack

Enter any two values:

Result:

No results yet. Enter any two values above.

How to use the calculator

Enter any two of the three values: Mass, Molar Mass, or Moles. Leave the third field blank. Click "Calculate" to find the missing value.

  • If you know mass and molar mass → calculate moles
  • If you know moles and molar mass → calculate mass
  • If you know mass and moles → calculate molar mass

Formula & Equation Used

The fundamental relationship is:

moles= mass molar mass
  • mass = moles × molar mass
  • molar mass = mass ÷ moles

Example Problems & Step-by-Step Solutions

Example 1:

How many moles are in 18 g of water (H₂O), if the molar mass is 18 g/mol?

Solution:

  1. moles = mass ÷ molar mass
  2. = 18 ÷ 18
  3. = 1.00 mol

Example 2:

What is the mass of 0.5 mol of sodium chloride (NaCl), if the molar mass is 58.44 g/mol?

  1. mass = moles × molar mass
  2. = 0.5 × 58.44
  3. = 29.22 g

Example 3:

A student has 12 g of carbon (C) and 1 mol. What is the molar mass?

  1. molar mass = mass ÷ moles
  2. = 12 ÷ 1
  3. = 12 g/mol

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: How do you calculate moles from grams?

Divide the mass of the substance (in grams) by its molar mass (g/mol).

Q: What is molar mass?

Molar mass is the mass of one mole of a substance, usually measured in g/mol. It equals the atomic or molecular weight from the periodic table.

Q: Why are moles important in chemistry?

Moles connect measurable amounts (grams) to the actual number of atoms, molecules, or ions. They are the foundation for stoichiometry and chemical equations.

Mole Concept
2. Atoms & Elements
7 problems
Topic
Jules
Calculating Molar Mass
2. Atoms & Elements
5 problems
Topic
Jules
Stoichiometry
3. Chemical Reactions
7 problems
Topic
Jules
Limiting Reagent
3. Chemical Reactions
7 problems
Topic
Jules
Percent Yield
3. Chemical Reactions
5 problems
Topic
Jules
Mass Percent
3. Chemical Reactions
7 problems
Topic
Jules
Solution Stoichiometry
6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
7 problems
Topic
Jules
Gas Stoichiometry
7. Gases
7 problems
Topic
Jules
The Ideal Gas Law: Molar Mass
7. Gases
4 problems
Topic
Jules
The Ideal Gas Law: Density
7. Gases
5 problems
Topic
Jules
2. Atoms & Elements - Part 1 of 4
6 topics 14 problems
Chapter
Jules
2. Atoms & Elements - Part 2 of 4
6 topics 14 problems
Chapter
Jules
2. Atoms & Elements - Part 3 of 4
6 topics 14 problems
Chapter
Jules
2. Atoms & Elements - Part 4 of 4
5 topics 14 problems
Chapter
Jules
3. Chemical Reactions - Part 1 of 3
5 topics 13 problems
Chapter
Jules
3. Chemical Reactions - Part 2 of 3
6 topics 13 problems
Chapter
Jules
3. Chemical Reactions - Part 3 of 3
5 topics 13 problems
Chapter
Jules
6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions - Part 1 of 3
6 topics 13 problems
Chapter
Jules
6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions - Part 2 of 3
6 topics 12 problems
Chapter
Jules
6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions - Part 3 of 3
5 topics 12 problems
Chapter
Jules
7. Gases - Part 1 of 4
5 topics 14 problems
Chapter
Jules
7. Gases - Part 2 of 4
5 topics 13 problems
Chapter
Jules
7. Gases - Part 3 of 4
5 topics 13 problems
Chapter
Jules
7. Gases - Part 4 of 4
5 topics 13 problems
Chapter
Jules