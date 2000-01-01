Skip to main content
How to use this percent composition calculator

1) Type a valid chemical formula (case sensitive for element symbols).
2) Enter a one- or two-letter element symbol (e.g., O, Na, Cl).
3) Click Calculate Percent Composition to see the element’s mass and percent, plus a full breakdown table.

Key Points

  • Parentheses and nesting are supported: Al2(SO4)3.
  • Hydrates (dot notation) work: CuSO4·5H2O or CuSO4·5H2O.
  • % element = (n(element) × AW(element) ÷ total molar mass) × 100%.

Formula & Equation Used

Let M be the molar mass of the compound. If an element E appears n(E) times, then its mass contribution is n(E) × AW(E) and %E = 100 × n(E) × AW(E) / M.

%E = 100× n(E)×AW(E) M
  • AW(E): atomic weight of element E (g/mol)
  • M: total molar mass (g/mol) of the formula unit

Example Problems & Step-by-Step Solutions

Example 1

Find the percent by mass of oxygen in glucose, C6H12O6.

  1. Molar mass = 6(12.011) + 12(1.008) + 6(15.999) = 180.156 g/mol
  2. Mass of O = 6(15.999) = 95.994 g/mol
  3. %O = 100 × 95.994 / 180.156 ≈ 53.28%

Example 2

Find the percent by mass of nitrogen in (NH4)2SO4.

  1. Molar mass = 2(14.007) + 8(1.008) + 32.06 + 4(15.999) = 132.134 g/mol
  2. Mass of N = 2(14.007) = 28.014 g/mol
  3. %N = 100 × 28.014 / 132.134 ≈ 21.20%

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Does it handle hydrates like CuSO4·5H2O?

Yes—use a middle dot (·) or a period (.). The parser multiplies each part correctly.

Q: Which atomic weights are used?

Standard IUPAC-style table values. For strict grading, match your class data table.

Q: How many decimals should I report?

Choose a sensible number of decimals (default 2) and follow your course’s sig fig guidance.