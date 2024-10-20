Acid-Base Indicators definitions Flashcards
Back
Acid-Base Indicators definitions
1/13
Terms in this set (13)
- Acid-Base IndicatorA weak acid or base that changes color at a specific pH during titration to signal the endpoint.
- EndpointThe point in titration just after the equivalence point where the indicator changes color.
- Equivalence PointThe stage in titration where the amount of acid equals the amount of base.
- pKaThe pH value at which an acid-base indicator changes color, ideally close to the equivalence point.
- Conjugate FormThe form of an indicator after it has gained or lost a proton, resulting in a color change.
- Titration CurveA graph showing the pH change of a solution as a titrant is added, used to identify the endpoint.
- Methyl OrangeAn indicator that transitions from red to yellow over a pH range of 3.3 to 4.5.
- Thymol BlueAn indicator with two pH transition ranges: 1.2-2.8 (red to yellow) and 8-9.2 (yellow to blue).
- Weak AcidAn acid that partially dissociates in solution, often used as an indicator in titrations.
- Weak BaseA base that partially dissociates in solution, often used as an indicator in titrations.
- Color TransitionThe change in color of an indicator as it shifts from its weak form to its conjugate form.
- pH RangeThe span of pH values over which an indicator changes color, typically within one unit of its pKa.
- Buffer SolutionA solution that resists pH change, related to the pH range of an indicator.