Acid-Base Indicators definitions Flashcards

Acid-Base Indicator A weak acid or base that changes color at a specific pH during titration to signal the endpoint.

Endpoint The point in titration just after the equivalence point where the indicator changes color.

Equivalence Point The stage in titration where the amount of acid equals the amount of base.

pKa The pH value at which an acid-base indicator changes color, ideally close to the equivalence point.

Conjugate Form The form of an indicator after it has gained or lost a proton, resulting in a color change.

Titration Curve A graph showing the pH change of a solution as a titrant is added, used to identify the endpoint.

Methyl Orange An indicator that transitions from red to yellow over a pH range of 3.3 to 4.5.

Thymol Blue An indicator with two pH transition ranges: 1.2-2.8 (red to yellow) and 8-9.2 (yellow to blue).

Weak Acid An acid that partially dissociates in solution, often used as an indicator in titrations.

Weak Base A base that partially dissociates in solution, often used as an indicator in titrations.

Color Transition The change in color of an indicator as it shifts from its weak form to its conjugate form.

pH Range The span of pH values over which an indicator changes color, typically within one unit of its pKa.