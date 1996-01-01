18. Aqueous Equilibrium
Acid-Base Indicators
concept
Acid-Base Indicator
example
Acid-Base Indicators Example
Chemistry student is using an indicator with a pKa of 4.7 for the titration of a strong acid with strong base. Calculate the pH range at which the indicator will change colors.
a) 2.7–3.5 b) 10–11 c) 4.7–8.7 d) 3.7–5.7 e) 2.7–5.8
Bromophenol blue (pKa = 4.1) is a common acid-base indicator. It is yellow in its acidic form and blue in conjugate base form. If the solution being titrated has a pH = 4.0, what color would the bromophenol blue indicator possess?
a) yellow b) orange c) blue d) green e) purple
