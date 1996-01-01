Acid-Base Indicators quiz #1 Flashcards

Thymol blue is yellow in a solution with a pH of 9.8, as its color transitions from yellow to blue in the pH range of 8.0 to 9.2. At pH 9.8, it has already transitioned to blue, but just before this, in the range near 9.2, it is yellow. Therefore, thymol blue is the indicator that is yellow close to pH 9.8.

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Which acid-base indicator is yellow in a solution with a pH of 9.8? Thymol blue is yellow in a solution with a pH of 9.8, as its color transitions from yellow to blue in the pH range of 8.0 to 9.2. At pH 9.8, it has already transitioned to blue, but just before this, in the range near 9.2, it is yellow. Therefore, thymol blue is the indicator that is yellow close to pH 9.8.

What is the difference between the endpoint and the equivalence point in a titration? The equivalence point is when the amount of acid equals the amount of base, while the endpoint is just after this, when the indicator changes color.

Why does an acid-base indicator change color during a titration? An indicator changes color because its weak acid or base form is converted to its conjugate form, which has a different color.

What is the ideal relationship between the pKa of an indicator and the pH at the equivalence point? The ideal indicator has a pKa value close to the pH at the equivalence point for accurate detection of the endpoint.

How does the color of an indicator relate to the concentrations of its weak acid and conjugate base forms? The color depends on which form is predominant; the weak acid form shows one color, and the conjugate base form shows another.

What is the typical pH range over which an acid-base indicator changes color? An indicator usually changes color within one pH unit above and below its pKa value.