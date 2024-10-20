Acids Introduction definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Covalent Compounds Compounds where atoms share electrons, often forming acids with hydrogen ions.

Hydrogen Ion A positively charged ion (H+) formed when acids ionize in water.

Hydronium Ion A positively charged ion (H3O+) formed when hydrogen ions associate with water.

Anion A negatively charged ion that pairs with hydrogen ions in acids.

Amines Covalent compounds containing nitrogen and hydrogen, sometimes carbon, can be acidic if positively charged.

Hydrochloric Acid A strong acid that dissociates completely in water to form H+ and Cl- ions.

Sulfuric Acid A strong acid that can release two hydrogen ions, often in steps.

Acetic Acid An acid with the formula CH3COOH, where hydrogen can appear at the end.

Ammonium Ion A positively charged amine composed of nitrogen and hydrogen, indicating acidity.

Methyl Ammonium Ion A positively charged amine with carbon, nitrogen, and hydrogen, acidic in nature.

Dissolution The process where acids ionize into hydrogen or hydronium ions and anions in water.

Sour Taste A characteristic taste of acids due to the presence of hydrogen or hydronium ions.

Reactivity with Metals Acids react with metals to produce hydrogen gas, as seen with hydrochloric acid and magnesium.

Litmus Paper A paper that changes color in response to acids, turning blue litmus paper red.