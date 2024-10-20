Acids Introduction definitions Flashcards
Back
Acids Introduction definitions
1 student found this helpful
1/15
Terms in this set (15)
- Covalent CompoundsCompounds where atoms share electrons, often forming acids with hydrogen ions.
- Hydrogen IonA positively charged ion (H+) formed when acids ionize in water.
- Hydronium IonA positively charged ion (H3O+) formed when hydrogen ions associate with water.
- AnionA negatively charged ion that pairs with hydrogen ions in acids.
- AminesCovalent compounds containing nitrogen and hydrogen, sometimes carbon, can be acidic if positively charged.
- Hydrochloric AcidA strong acid that dissociates completely in water to form H+ and Cl- ions.
- Sulfuric AcidA strong acid that can release two hydrogen ions, often in steps.
- Acetic AcidAn acid with the formula CH3COOH, where hydrogen can appear at the end.
- Ammonium IonA positively charged amine composed of nitrogen and hydrogen, indicating acidity.
- Methyl Ammonium IonA positively charged amine with carbon, nitrogen, and hydrogen, acidic in nature.
- DissolutionThe process where acids ionize into hydrogen or hydronium ions and anions in water.
- Sour TasteA characteristic taste of acids due to the presence of hydrogen or hydronium ions.
- Reactivity with MetalsAcids react with metals to produce hydrogen gas, as seen with hydrochloric acid and magnesium.
- Litmus PaperA paper that changes color in response to acids, turning blue litmus paper red.
- Hydrogen GasA gas produced when acids react with metals, such as in the reaction with magnesium.