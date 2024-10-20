Acids Introduction definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Acids Introduction definitions

Acids Introduction definitions
  • Covalent Compounds
    Compounds where atoms share electrons, often forming acids with hydrogen ions.
  • Hydrogen Ion
    A positively charged ion (H+) formed when acids ionize in water.
  • Hydronium Ion
    A positively charged ion (H3O+) formed when hydrogen ions associate with water.
  • Anion
    A negatively charged ion that pairs with hydrogen ions in acids.
  • Amines
    Covalent compounds containing nitrogen and hydrogen, sometimes carbon, can be acidic if positively charged.
  • Hydrochloric Acid
    A strong acid that dissociates completely in water to form H+ and Cl- ions.
  • Sulfuric Acid
    A strong acid that can release two hydrogen ions, often in steps.
  • Acetic Acid
    An acid with the formula CH3COOH, where hydrogen can appear at the end.
  • Ammonium Ion
    A positively charged amine composed of nitrogen and hydrogen, indicating acidity.
  • Methyl Ammonium Ion
    A positively charged amine with carbon, nitrogen, and hydrogen, acidic in nature.
  • Dissolution
    The process where acids ionize into hydrogen or hydronium ions and anions in water.
  • Sour Taste
    A characteristic taste of acids due to the presence of hydrogen or hydronium ions.
  • Reactivity with Metals
    Acids react with metals to produce hydrogen gas, as seen with hydrochloric acid and magnesium.
  • Litmus Paper
    A paper that changes color in response to acids, turning blue litmus paper red.
  • Hydrogen Gas
    A gas produced when acids react with metals, such as in the reaction with magnesium.