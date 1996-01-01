17. Acid and Base Equilibrium
Acids Introduction
Acids Introduction
Common Acids
2
Acids Introduction Example
3
Characteristics of Acids
4
Acids Introduction Example
Which of the following is true in regards to HNO3?
a) It has a bitter taste. b) It produces H+ ions in water.
c) It exists as only molecules when dissolved in H2O. d) It decreases the acidity of the solution.
A
It has a bitter taste.
B
It produces H+ ions in water.
C
It exists as only molecules when dissolved in H2O.
D
It decreases the acidity of the solution.
- The following pictures represent equal volumes of aqueous solutions of three acids HA (A = X, Y, or Z); water...
- Consider the conjugate bases, 1X-, Y-, Z-2 in Problem 2. If you mix equal concentrations of reactants and pro...
- Which is the strongest acid? (LO 16.4) (a) HClO3 (b) HBrO3 (c) H2SO3 (d) H2TeO3
- The probe of the pH meter shown here is sitting in a beaker that contains a clear liquid. (c) Why is the tempe...
- What is the concentration of hydroxide ions 3OH-4 in a glass of wine with pH = 3.64? (LO 16.5, 16.6) (a) 2.3...
- The following diagrams represent aqueous solutions of three acids, HX, HY, and HZ. The water molecules have be...
- The following diagrams represent aqueous solutions of three acids, HX, HY, and HZ. The water molecules have be...
- An acid solution with a concentration of 0.500 M has a pH = 3.21. What is the Ka of the acid? (LO 16.8) (a) ...
- Each of the three molecules shown here contains an OH group, but one molecule acts as a base, one as an acid, ...
- Phenylephrine, an organic substance with molecular formula C9H13NO2, is used as a nasal decongenstant in over-...
- Phenylephrine, an organic substance with molecular formula C9H13NO2, is used as a nasal decongenstant in over-...
- Ammonia 1NH32 has base dissociation constant 1Kb2 of 1.8 * 10-5. What is the concentration of an aqueous ammo...
- Consider the molecular models shown here, where X represents a halogen atom. (b) Does the acidity of each mole...
- Consider the molecular models shown here, where X represents a halogen atom. (a) If X is the same atom in both...
- Which of the following statements is false? (a) An Arrhenius base increases the concentration of OH- in water...
- Give the conjugate base of the following Brønsted–Lowry acids: (i) HIO3, (ii) NH4+.
- Give the conjugate base of the following Brønsted–Lowry acids: (i) HCOOH, (ii) HPO42-.
- Give the conjugate acid of the following Brønsted–Lowry bases: (i) SO42-, (ii) CH3NH2.
- (a) Calculate the percent ionization of 0.0075 M butanoic acid 1Ka = 1.5 * 10-52.
- (b) Calculate the percent ionization of 0.0075 M butanoic acid in a solution containing 0.085 M sodium butanoa...
- Identify the Brønsted–Lowry acid and the Brønsted–Lowry base on the left side of each of the following equatio...
- (a) Calculate the percent ionization of 0.125 M lactic acid 1Ka = 1.4 * 10-42.
- Identify the Brønsted–Lowry acid and the Brønsted– Lowry base on the left side of each equation, and also iden...
- What is the conjugate acid of HSO3-? What is its conjugate base?
- Label each of the following as being a strong base, a weak base, or a species with negligible basicity. In eac...
- Label each of the following as being a strong base, a weak base, or a species with negligible basicity. In eac...
- Label each of the following as being a strong base, a weak base, or a species with negligible basicity. In eac...
- Label each of the following as being a strong base, a weak base, or a species with negligible basicity. In eac...
- Label each of the following as being a strong base, a weak base, or a species with negligible basicity. In eac...
- Label each of the following as being a strong acid, a weak acid, or a species with negligible acidity. In each...
- Predict the products of the following acid–base reactions, and predict whether the equilibrium lies to the lef...
- You are asked to prepare a pH = 3.00 buffer solution starting from 1.25 L of a 1.00 M solution of hydrofluori...
- You are asked to prepare a pH = 4.00 buffer starting from 1.50 L of 0.0200 M solution of benzoic acid 1C6H5COO...
- Predict the products of the following acid–base reactions, and predict whether the equilibrium lies to the lef...
- A formic acid solution has a pH of 3.25. Which of these substances will raise the pH of the solution upon addi...
- Solve an equilibrium problem (using an ICE table) to calculate the pH of each solution. b. a solution that i...
- Solve an equilibrium problem (using an ICE table) to calculate the pH of each solution. a. a solution that i...
- Calculate 3H+4 for each of the following solutions, and indicate whether the solution is acidic, basic, or neu...
- Calculate 3OH-4 for each of the following solutions, and indicate whether the solution is acidic, basic, or ne...
- Calculate 3OH-4 for each of the following solutions, and indicate whether the solution is acidic, basic, or ne...
- Calculate 3OH-4 for each of the following solutions, and indicate whether the solution is acidic, basic, or ne...
- Calculate the percent ionization of a 0.15 M benzoic acid solution in pure water and in a solution containing...
- Which of the following solutions is the most acidic? (a) 0.2 M Ba(OH)2, (b) 0.2 M H2SO3, (c) 1.0 M glucose 1C...
- Which of the following solutions is the most basic? (a) 0.6 M NaCl, (b) 0.150 M CsOH, (c) 0.100 M Sr1OH22.
- Solve an equilibrium problem (using an ICE table) to calculate the pH of each solution. c. a mixture that is...
- Solve an equilibrium problem (using an ICE table) to calculate the pH of each solution. b. 0.15 M NaF
- Solve an equilibrium problem (using an ICE table) to calculate the pH of each solution. a. 0.15 M HF
- By what factor does 3H+4 change for a pH change of (a) 2.00 units?
- State whether each of the following statements is true or false. Justify your answer in each case. (c) Metha...
- State whether each of the following statements is true or false. Justify your answer in each case. (b) HCl i...
- In each reaction, identify the Brønsted–Lowry acid, the Brønsted–Lowry base, the conjugate acid, and the conju...
- In each reaction, identify the Brønsted–Lowry acid, the Brønsted–Lowry base, the conjugate acid, and the conju...
- In each reaction, identify the Brønsted–Lowry acid, the Brønsted–Lowry base, the conjugate acid, and the conju...
- Label each of the following substances as an acid, base, salt, or none of the above. Indicate whether the sub...
- Label each of the following substances as an acid, base, salt, or none of the above. Indicate whether the sub...
- Label each of the following substances as an acid, base, salt, or none of the above. Indicate whether the sub...
- In each reaction, identify the Brønsted–Lowry acid, the Brønsted–Lowry base, the conjugate acid, and the conju...
- In each reaction, identify the Brønsted–Lowry acid, the Brønsted–Lowry base, the conjugate acid, and the conju...
- Write the formula for the conjugate base of each acid. d. HF
- Write the formula for the conjugate base of each acid. c. HCHO2
- Write the formula for the conjugate base of each acid. b. H2SO3
- The average pH of normal arterial blood is 7.40. At normal body temperature 137 °C2, Kw = 2.4 * 10-14. Calcula...
- Write the formula for the conjugate base of each acid. a. HCl
- Write the formula for the conjugate acid of each base. c. HSO4
- The following pictures represent aqueous solutions of three acids HA1A = X, Y, or Z2; water molecules have be...
- The following pictures represent aqueous solutions of three acids HA1A = X, Y, or Z2; water molecules have bee...
- Locate sulfur, selenium, chlorine, and bromine in the periodic table: (a) Which binary acid 1H2S, H2Se, HCl, ...
- Classify each acid as strong or weak. If the acid is weak, write an expression for the acid ionization constan...
- Classify each acid as strong or weak. If the acid is weak, write an expression for the acid ionization constan...
- Classify each acid as strong or weak. If the acid is weak, write an expression for the acid ionization constan...
- Classify each acid as strong or weak. If the acid is weak, write an expression for the acid ionization constan...
- Classify each acid as strong or weak. If the acid is weak, write an expression for the acid ionization constan...
- Classify each acid as strong or weak. If the acid is weak, write an expression for the acid ionization constan...
- Classify each acid as strong or weak. If the acid is weak, write an expression for the acid ionization constan...
- The following pictures represent solutions of three salts NaA (A- = X-, Y-, or Z-); water molecules and Na+ io...
- The following pictures represent solutions of three salts NaA (A- = X-, Y-, or Z-); water molecules and Na+ io...
- The following picture represents the hydrated metal cation M1H2O26 n + , where n = 1, 2, or 3. (c) Which ...
- Pick the stronger base from each pair. c. F- or ClO-
- Calculate [H3O+] and [OH-] for each solution at 25 °C. b. pH = 11.23
- Calculate [H3O+] and [OH-] for each solution at 25 °C. a. pH = 8.55
- Complete the table. (All solutions are at 25 °C.)
- Complete the table. (All solutions are at 25 °C.)
- Phenylacetic acid 1C6H5CH2COOH2 is one of the substances that accumulates in the blood of people with phenylk...
- A 0.100 M solution of chloroacetic acid 1ClCH2COOH2 is 11.0% ionized. Using this information, calculate 3ClC...
- A 0.100 M solution of bromoacetic acid 1BrCH2COOH2 is 13.2% ionized. Calculate 3H+4, 3BrCH2COO-4, 3BrCH2COOH4...
- The hydronium ion H3O+ is the strongest acid that can exist in aqueous solution because stronger acids dissoc...
- Calculate the pH of each acid solution. Explain how the resulting pH values demonstrate that the pH of an aci...
- If a solution of HF 1Ka = 6.8 * 10-42 has a pH of 3.65, calculate the concentration of hydrofluoric acid.
- Determine the concentration of H3O+ to the correct number of significant figures in a solution with each pH. ...
- Which acid in each of the following pairs has the stronger conjugate base? See Table 16.1 to compare the relat...
- The acid-dissociation constant for chlorous acid 1HClO22 is 1.1 * 10-2. Calculate the concentrations of H3O+, ...
- Which base in each of the following pairs has the stronger conjugate acid? See Table 16.1 to compare the rela...
- Arrange each group of compounds in order of increasing acid strength. Explain your reasoning. (a) HCl, H2S, PH...
- Determine the pH of each of the following solutions (Ka and Kb values are given in Appendix D): (c) 0.165 M hy...
- The pH of a solution of NH3 and NH4Br is 8.90. What is the molarity of NH4Br if the molarity of NH3 is 0.016 M...
- Calculate the percent dissociation of 0.10 M hydrazoic acid (HN3, Ka = 1.9 X 10^-5). Recalculate the percent d...
- Would you expect zirconium(II) oxide, ZrO, to react more readily with HCl(aq) or NaOH(aq)?
- Calculate the pH of 100.0 mL of 0.30 M NH3 before and after the addition of 4.0 g of NH4NO3, and account for t...
- Arrange the following oxides in order of increasing acidity: K2O, BaO, ZnO, H2O, CO2, SO2.
- Identify the weakest acid in each of the following sets. Explain your reasoning. (b) NH3, H2O, H2S
- Identify the weakest acid in each of the following sets. Explain your reasoning. (a) H2SO3, HClO3, HClO4
- Chlorine reacts with oxygen to form Cl2O7. (c) Would you expect Cl2O7 to be more reactive toward H+1aq2 or OH...
- Calculate the percent ionization of propionic acid 1C2H5COOH2 in solutions of each of the following concentrat...
- An element X reacts with oxygen to form XO2 and with chlorine to form XCl4. XO2 is a white solid that melts at...
- An element X reacts with oxygen to form XO2 and with chlorine to form XCl4. XO2 is a white solid that melts at...
- Citric acid, which is present in citrus fruits, is a triprotic acid (Table 16.3). (a) Calculate the pH of a 0....
- Determine the pH of an HNO2 solution of each concentration. In which cases can you not make the simplifying as...
- Write balanced equations for the following reactions: (a) boron trichloride with water
- Write balanced equations for the following reactions: (c) phosphorus pentoxide with water
- Determine the pH of an HF solution of each concentration. In which cases can you not make the simplifying assu...
- Write balanced equations for the following reactions: (d) arsenic trioxide with aqueous potassium hydroxide.
- Consider the base hydroxylamine, NH2OH. (a) What is the conjugate acid of hydroxylamine?
- A 0.185 M solution of a weak acid (HA) has a pH of 2.95. Calculate the acid ionization constant (Ka) for the a...
- Determine the percent ionization of a 0.125 M HCN solution.
- Determine the percent ionization of a 0.225 M solution of benzoic acid.
- Ephedrine, a central nervous system stimulant, is used in nasal sprays as a decongestant. This compound is a w...
- Ephedrine, a central nervous system stimulant, is used in nasal sprays as a decongestant. This compound is a w...
- Calculate the percent ionization of a formic acid solution having the given concentration. d. 0.0500 M
- Calculate the percent ionization of a formic acid solution having the given concentration. c. 0.100 M
- Calculate the percent ionization of a formic acid solution having the given concentration. b. 0.500 M
- Calculate the percent ionization of a formic acid solution having the given concentration. a. 1.00 M
- Codeine 1C18H21NO32 is a weak organic base. A 5.0 * 10-3M solution of codeine has a pH of 9.95. Calculate the...
- A 0.148 M solution of a monoprotic acid has a percent ionization of 1.55%. Determine the acid ionization cons...
- Calculate the H3O+ concentration to the correct number of significant figures for solutions with the following...
- Calculate the H3O+ concentration to the correct number of significant figures for solutions with the followin...
- Find the pH of each mixture of acids. a. 0.115 M in HBr and 0.125 M in HCHO2
- Which of the following species behave as strong acids or as strong bases in aqueous solution? (a) HNO2 (b) HNO...
- Using data from Appendix D, calculate 3OH-4 and pH for each of the following solutions: (b) 0.035 M Na2S
- Pyridinium bromide 1C5H5NHBr2 is a strong electrolyte that dissociates completely into C5H5NH+ and Br-. An aqu...
- Pyridinium bromide 1C5H5NHBr2 is a strong electrolyte that dissociates completely into C5H5NH+ and Br-. An aqu...
- The value of Ka for nitrous acid 1HNO22 at 25 °C is given in Appendix D. (a) Write the chemical equation for t...
- Predict the stronger acid in each pair: (e) benzoic acid (C6H5COOH) or phenol (C6H5OH).
- Predict the stronger acid in each pair: (c) HBrO3 or HBrO2
- Look up the values of Ka in Appendix C for C6H5OH, HNO3, CH3CO2H, and HOCl, and arrange these acids in order ...
- Determine the [OH-], pH, and pOH of a 0.15 M ammonia solution.
- Based on their compositions and structures and on conjugate acid–base relationships, select the stronger base ...
- Based on their compositions and structures and on conjugate acid–base relationships, select the stronger base ...
- Indicate whether each of the following statements is true or false. For each statement that is false, correct ...
- Caffeine (C8H10N4O2) is a weak base with a pKb of 10.4. Calculate the pH of a solution containing a caffeine c...
- Amphetamine (C9H13N) is a weak base with a pKb of 4.2. Calculate the pH of a solution containing an amphetami...
- Indicate whether each of the following statements is true or false. For each statement that is false, correct ...
- Morphine is a weak base. A 0.150 M solution of morphine has a pH of 10.7. What is Kb for morphine?
- A vitamin C tablet containing 250 mg of ascorbic acid 1C6H8O6; Ka = 8.0 * 10-52 is dissolved in a 250 mL glas...
- Acetic acid 1CH3COOH; Ka = 1.8 * 10-52 has a concentration in vinegar of 3.50% by mass. What is the pH of vi...
- Determine the [OH-] and pH of a solution that is 0.140 M in F-.
- Indicate whether each of the following statements is correct or incorrect. (c) Conjugate acids of weak bases p...
- A typical aspirin tablet contains 324 mg of aspirin (acetylsalicylic acid, C9H8O4), a monoprotic acid having ...
- Write balanced net ionic equations and the corresponding equilibrium equations for the stepwise dissociation ...
- Determine the pH of each solution. a. 0.10 M NH4Cl
- Calculate the concentration of all species in a 0.15 M KF solution.
- Calculate the concentration of all species in a 0.225 M C6H5NH3Cl solution.
- Write chemical equations and corresponding equilibrium expressions for each of the three ionization steps of ...
- Butyric acid is responsible for the foul smell of rancid butter. The pKa of butyric acid is 4.84. (c) Calculat...
- Butyric acid is responsible for the foul smell of rancid butter. The pKa of butyric acid is 4.84. (b) Calculat...
- Calculate the [H3O+] and pH of each polyprotic acid solution. a. 0.350 M H3PO4
- Ritalin is the trade name of a drug, methylphenidate, used to treat attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder i...
- Strychnine 1C21H22N2O22, a deadly poison used for killing rodents, is a weak base having Kb = 1.8 * 10-6. Cal...
- What is the pH at 25 C of water saturated with CO2 at a partial pressure of 1.10 atm? The Henry's law constan...
- The amino acid glycine 1H2N¬CH2¬COOH2 can participate in the following equilibria in water: H2N¬CH2¬COOH + H2O...
- Oxycodone 1C18H21NO42, a narcotic analgesic, is a weak base with pKb = 5.47. Calculate the pH and the concent...
- Based on molecular structure, arrange the binary compounds in order of increasing acid strength. Explain your...
- In nonaqueous solvents, it is possible to react HF to create H2F+. Which of these statements follows from thi...
- Based on molecular structure, arrange the oxyacids in order of increasing acid strength. Explain your choice....
- Which is a stronger base, S2 - or Se2 -? Explain.
- Write a balanced net ionic equation for the reaction of each of the following ions with water. In each case, i...
- Based on these molecular views, determine whether each pictured acid is weak or strong.
- Calculate the concentrations of all species present and the pH in 0.10 M solutions of the following substance...
- Calculate the pH and the percent dissociation of the hydrated cation in 0.020 M solutions of the following su...
- Calculate the pH and the percent dissociation of the hydrated cation in the following solutions. See Appendix ...
- The AIDS drug zalcitabine (also known as ddC) is a weak base with a pKb of 9.8. What percentage of the base is...
- The pH of a 1.00 M solution of urea, a weak organic base, is 7.050. Calculate the Ka of protonated urea.
- Lactic acid is a weak acid found in milk. Its calcium salt is a source of calcium for growing animals. A satur...
- Calculate the pH and the concentrations of all species present (H3O+ , F-, HF, Cl-, and OH-) in a solution th...
- When NO2 is bubbled into water, it is completely converted to HNO3 and HNO2: 2 NO21g2 + H2O1l2S HNO31aq2 + H...
- Acid and base behavior can be observed in solvents other than water. One commonly used solvent is dimethyl s...
- A 7.0 mass % solution of H3PO4 in water has a density of 1.0353 g/mL. Calculate the pH and the molar concentra...
- In qualitative analysis, Ca2+ and Ba2+ are seperated from Na+, K+, Mg2+ by adding aqueous (NH4)2CO3 to a solut...
- In the case of very weak acids, 3H3O+ 4 from the dissociation of water is significant compared with 3H3O+ 4 ...
- In aqueous solution, sodium acetate behaves as a strong electrolyte, yielding Na+ cations and CH3CO2 - anion...
- A 1.000 L sample of HF gas at 20.0 °C and 0.601 atm pressure was dissolved in enough water to make 50.0 mL of...
- A 1.000 L sample of HF gas at 20.0 °C and 0.601 atm pressure was dissolved in enough water to make 50.0 mL of...
- You may have been told not to mix bleach and ammonia. The reason is that bleach (sodium hypochlorite) reacts ...