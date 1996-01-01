Acids Introduction quiz #1 Flashcards

An acid is a covalent compound that ionizes in aqueous solution to produce hydrogen (H+) or hydronium (H3O+) ions and an anion, typically has a sour taste, reacts with metals to produce hydrogen gas, and turns blue litmus paper red.
What is the general arrangement of hydrogen ions in most acid formulas?
In most acid formulas, the hydrogen ion is at the beginning of the compound, except for some cases like acetic acid where it may appear at the end.
How can you identify an acid from its chemical formula?
An acid can often be identified by the presence of hydrogen at the beginning of the formula and only nonmetals in the compound, though exceptions like acetic acid exist.
What distinguishes a positively charged amine as an acid?
A positively charged amine, such as ammonium ion (NH4+), is considered an acid because its positive charge and composition of nitrogen and hydrogen fit the criteria for acids.
What ions are produced when hydrochloric acid (HCl) dissolves in water?
Hydrochloric acid dissolves in water to produce H+ (hydrogen ion) and Cl- (chloride ion).
What is the difference between hydrogen ion and hydronium ion in acid solutions?
Hydrogen ion (H+) and hydronium ion (H3O+) are interchangeable in acid solutions, as H+ associates with water to form H3O+.
What type of taste do acids impart and why?
Acids impart a sour taste due to the presence of H+ or H3O+ ions in solution.
What is a common laboratory reaction that demonstrates acid reactivity with metals?
A common reaction is hydrochloric acid reacting with magnesium metal to produce hydrogen gas and magnesium chloride.
How does blue litmus paper respond to an acidic solution?
Blue litmus paper turns red when exposed to an acidic solution.
What elements are present in methyl ammonium ion, and why is it considered acidic?
Methyl ammonium ion contains carbon, nitrogen, and hydrogen, and is considered acidic because it is a positively charged amine.