Activity Series quiz #1 Flashcards

Which metal is most easily oxidized according to the activity series?
The metal at the top of the activity series, such as lithium, is most easily oxidized.What is an active metal in the context of the activity series?
An active metal is one that is high on the activity series and can easily displace other metals from compounds.Based on the activity series provided, how can you predict which metal will displace another in a reaction?
A metal higher on the activity series will displace a metal lower on the series from a compound.What will happen when a less reactive metal is added to a metal salt solution containing a more reactive metal?
No reaction will occur because the less reactive metal cannot displace the more reactive metal from its compound.Which of the following metals is the most reactive according to the activity series?
The metal listed highest on the activity series is the most reactive.Why does copper replace the silver in the silver nitrate solution?
Copper can replace silver because copper is higher than silver on the activity series.Which of the following metals is the best reducing agent according to the activity series?
The metal at the top of the activity series, such as lithium, is the best reducing agent.Which metal is the most easily oxidized according to the activity series?
The metal at the top of the activity series, such as lithium, is the most easily oxidized.Which of these metals is the easiest to oxidize according to the activity series?
The metal highest on the activity series is the easiest to oxidize.Which metal is the most reactive according to the activity series?
The metal at the top of the activity series, such as lithium, is the most reactive.Which element is most reactive with oxygen according to the activity series?
Elements at the top of the activity series, such as lithium and potassium, are most reactive with oxygen.Which pairs of reactants will result in a chemical reaction? Refer to the activity series as needed.
A reaction will occur if the free element is higher on the activity series than the metal in the compound.Which metal reacts spontaneously with NiCl2(aq) according to the activity series?
Any metal higher than nickel on the activity series will react spontaneously with NiCl2(aq).Which element reacts spontaneously with 1.0 M HCl(aq) at room temperature according to the activity series?
Any metal above hydrogen on the activity series will react spontaneously with 1.0 M HCl(aq).Rank the metals from most reactive (1) to least reactive (3): tantalum, niobium, dubnium.
Rank according to their positions on the activity series: the higher the metal, the more reactive it is.What is the activity series in chemistry?
The activity series is a chart that ranks metals by their ability to displace other metals in single displacement reactions.Which metal will displace nickel in a compound according to the activity series?
Any metal that is higher than nickel on the activity series will displace nickel in a compound.