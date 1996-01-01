Activity Series quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 17 ) Hide definitions

Which metal is most easily oxidized according to the activity series? The metal at the top of the activity series, such as lithium, is most easily oxidized.

What is an active metal in the context of the activity series? An active metal is one that is high on the activity series and can easily displace other metals from compounds.

Based on the activity series provided, how can you predict which metal will displace another in a reaction? A metal higher on the activity series will displace a metal lower on the series from a compound.

What will happen when a less reactive metal is added to a metal salt solution containing a more reactive metal? No reaction will occur because the less reactive metal cannot displace the more reactive metal from its compound.

Which of the following metals is the most reactive according to the activity series? The metal listed highest on the activity series is the most reactive.

Why does copper replace the silver in the silver nitrate solution? Copper can replace silver because copper is higher than silver on the activity series.