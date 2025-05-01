What must be true about the exponents when adding or subtracting numbers in scientific notation? The exponents must be the same before you can add or subtract the coefficients.

How do you adjust a number in scientific notation if its exponent is smaller than the other number's exponent during addition or subtraction? Increase the exponent to match the larger one and decrease the coefficient by moving the decimal point to the left for each increase in the exponent.

What happens to the coefficient when you increase the exponent by 1 in scientific notation? The coefficient decreases by one decimal place (moves left) for each increase of 1 in the exponent.

When adding 8.17×10⁸ and 1.25×10⁹, what is the first step? Convert 8.17×10⁸ to 0.817×10⁹ so both numbers have the same exponent.

After matching exponents, how do you combine the numbers in scientific notation? Add or subtract the coefficients and keep the exponent the same.

When adding or subtracting in scientific notation, how do you determine the number of decimal places in the final answer? The final answer should have the least number of decimal places from the original coefficients.