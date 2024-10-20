Alcohol Reactions: Dehydration Reactions definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 12 ) Hide definitions

Dehydration Reaction A process where alcohol is converted to alkene by losing water, typically using sulfuric acid.

Sulfuric Acid A strong acid (H2SO4) used to facilitate the dehydration of alcohols to form alkenes.

Alkene A hydrocarbon containing a carbon-carbon double bond, formed from alcohol dehydration.

Hydroxyl Group The OH group in alcohols that is lost during dehydration to form a double bond.

Zaitsev's Rule A guideline stating the most substituted alkene is the major product in elimination reactions.

Double Bond A chemical bond where two pairs of electrons are shared between two atoms, formed in alkenes.

Methyl Group A CH3 group that can be involved in the loss of hydrogen during alcohol dehydration.

Elimination Reaction A reaction where elements are removed from a molecule, forming a double bond.

Symmetrical Alcohol An alcohol where neighboring carbons have the same number of hydrogens, affecting dehydration.

Unsymmetrical Alcohol An alcohol with neighboring carbons having different hydrogen counts, influencing product formation.

Hydrogen Atom An atom that is lost from a neighboring carbon during the dehydration of alcohols.