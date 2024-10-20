Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Alcohol Reactions: Dehydration Reactions definitions Flashcards

Back
Alcohol Reactions: Dehydration Reactions definitions
1/12
  • Dehydration Reaction
    A process where alcohol is converted to alkene by losing water, typically using sulfuric acid.
  • Sulfuric Acid
    A strong acid (H2SO4) used to facilitate the dehydration of alcohols to form alkenes.
  • Alkene
    A hydrocarbon containing a carbon-carbon double bond, formed from alcohol dehydration.
  • Hydroxyl Group
    The OH group in alcohols that is lost during dehydration to form a double bond.
  • Zaitsev's Rule
    A guideline stating the most substituted alkene is the major product in elimination reactions.
  • Double Bond
    A chemical bond where two pairs of electrons are shared between two atoms, formed in alkenes.
  • Methyl Group
    A CH3 group that can be involved in the loss of hydrogen during alcohol dehydration.
  • Elimination Reaction
    A reaction where elements are removed from a molecule, forming a double bond.
  • Symmetrical Alcohol
    An alcohol where neighboring carbons have the same number of hydrogens, affecting dehydration.
  • Unsymmetrical Alcohol
    An alcohol with neighboring carbons having different hydrogen counts, influencing product formation.
  • Hydrogen Atom
    An atom that is lost from a neighboring carbon during the dehydration of alcohols.
  • Carbon Bonding
    The requirement for carbon to maintain four bonds, crucial in forming double bonds in alkenes.