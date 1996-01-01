22. Organic Chemistry
Alcohol Reactions: Dehydration Reactions
22. Organic Chemistry
Alcohol Reactions: Dehydration Reactions
1
concept
Alcohol Reactions: Dehydration Reactions
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
2
example
Alcohol Reactions Dehydration Reactions Example
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
3
concept
Zaitsev’s Rule
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
4
example
Alcohol Reactions Dehydration Reactions Example
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
5
ProblemProblem
Determine the name of the alkene product formed in the following dehydration reaction.
A
cis−1−heptene
B
2−heptene
C
1−heptene
D
trans−1−heptene
6
ProblemProblem
Determine the name of the alkene product formed in the following dehydration reaction.
A
1−methylcyclohexene
B
4−methylcyclohexene
C
2−methylcyclohexene
D
3−methylcyclohexene