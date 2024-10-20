Alcohol Reactions: Oxidation Reactions definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 12 ) Hide definitions

Oxidation Reactions Processes that increase carbon-oxygen bonds in alcohols without breaking carbon-carbon bonds.

Sodium Dichromate A group 1a element compound used as an oxidizing agent in alcohol reactions.

Potassium Dichromate An oxidizing agent interchangeable with sodium dichromate in alcohol oxidation.

Sulfuric Acid A solvent that dissolves oxidizing agents for alcohol oxidation reactions.

Carbonyl Compounds Products of alcohol oxidation, including aldehydes and ketones.

Aldehydes Carbonyl compounds formed from the oxidation of primary alcohols.

Ketones Carbonyl compounds formed from the oxidation of secondary alcohols.

Carboxylic Acids Compounds formed from further oxidation of aldehydes.

Functional Groups Specific groups of atoms within molecules that determine the chemical reactions of those molecules.

Hydrocarbon A compound consisting entirely of hydrogen and carbon, often grayed out in oxidation focus.

Carbon-Carbon Bonds Bonds between carbon atoms that remain intact during alcohol oxidation.