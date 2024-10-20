Alcohol Reactions: Oxidation Reactions definitions Flashcards
Alcohol Reactions: Oxidation Reactions definitions
- Oxidation ReactionsProcesses that increase carbon-oxygen bonds in alcohols without breaking carbon-carbon bonds.
- Sodium DichromateA group 1a element compound used as an oxidizing agent in alcohol reactions.
- Potassium DichromateAn oxidizing agent interchangeable with sodium dichromate in alcohol oxidation.
- Sulfuric AcidA solvent that dissolves oxidizing agents for alcohol oxidation reactions.
- Carbonyl CompoundsProducts of alcohol oxidation, including aldehydes and ketones.
- AldehydesCarbonyl compounds formed from the oxidation of primary alcohols.
- KetonesCarbonyl compounds formed from the oxidation of secondary alcohols.
- Carboxylic AcidsCompounds formed from further oxidation of aldehydes.
- Functional GroupsSpecific groups of atoms within molecules that determine the chemical reactions of those molecules.
- HydrocarbonA compound consisting entirely of hydrogen and carbon, often grayed out in oxidation focus.
- Carbon-Carbon BondsBonds between carbon atoms that remain intact during alcohol oxidation.
- Carbon-Oxygen BondsBonds increased during oxidation reactions to transform alcohols into carbonyl compounds.