Alcohol Reactions: Oxidation Reactions definitions Flashcards

Alcohol Reactions: Oxidation Reactions definitions
  • Oxidation Reactions
    Processes that increase carbon-oxygen bonds in alcohols without breaking carbon-carbon bonds.
  • Sodium Dichromate
    A group 1a element compound used as an oxidizing agent in alcohol reactions.
  • Potassium Dichromate
    An oxidizing agent interchangeable with sodium dichromate in alcohol oxidation.
  • Sulfuric Acid
    A solvent that dissolves oxidizing agents for alcohol oxidation reactions.
  • Carbonyl Compounds
    Products of alcohol oxidation, including aldehydes and ketones.
  • Aldehydes
    Carbonyl compounds formed from the oxidation of primary alcohols.
  • Ketones
    Carbonyl compounds formed from the oxidation of secondary alcohols.
  • Carboxylic Acids
    Compounds formed from further oxidation of aldehydes.
  • Functional Groups
    Specific groups of atoms within molecules that determine the chemical reactions of those molecules.
  • Hydrocarbon
    A compound consisting entirely of hydrogen and carbon, often grayed out in oxidation focus.
  • Carbon-Carbon Bonds
    Bonds between carbon atoms that remain intact during alcohol oxidation.
  • Carbon-Oxygen Bonds
    Bonds increased during oxidation reactions to transform alcohols into carbonyl compounds.