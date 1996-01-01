22. Organic Chemistry
Alcohol Reactions: Oxidation Reactions
22. Organic Chemistry
Alcohol Reactions: Oxidation Reactions
1
concept
Alcohol Reactions: Oxidation Reactions
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
2
example
Alcohol Reactions Oxidation Reactions Example
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
3
ProblemProblem
Determine the product created under the following oxidation reaction.
A
B
C
D
CH3CH2CH2CH2CH3
4
ProblemProblem
Which of the following alcohols cannot undergo an oxidation reaction?
A
2−butanol
B
3−heptanol
C
2−methyl−2−propanol
D
1−propanol