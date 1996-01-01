Alcohol Reactions: Oxidation Reactions quiz #1 Flashcards
Alcohol Reactions: Oxidation Reactions quiz #1
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/10
What percentage of alcohol by volume does a bottle of 80-proof vodka contain?
A bottle of 80-proof vodka contains 40% alcohol by volume, since 'proof' is defined as twice the percentage of alcohol by volume.Which part of sodium or potassium dichromate acts as the oxidizing agent in alcohol oxidation reactions?
The dichromate portion acts as the oxidizing agent, not the sodium or potassium ions.Why are sodium dichromate and potassium dichromate considered interchangeable in alcohol oxidation reactions?
They are interchangeable because both sodium and potassium are group 1A elements and do not affect the oxidation process; the dichromate ion is responsible for oxidation.What is the role of sulfuric acid in alcohol oxidation reactions using dichromate?
Sulfuric acid is used to dissolve the dichromate, enabling it to react with alcohols as an oxidizing agent.What is the main goal when oxidizing alcohols in organic chemistry?
The main goal is to increase the number of carbon-oxygen bonds without breaking any carbon-carbon bonds.What types of compounds can alcohols be converted into through oxidation?
Alcohols can be oxidized into carbonyl compounds such as aldehydes or ketones, and further into carboxylic acids.What functional groups are primarily involved in alcohol oxidation reactions?
The functional groups involved are alcohols, aldehydes, ketones, and carboxylic acids.What happens to the carbon-carbon bonds during alcohol oxidation reactions?
Carbon-carbon bonds remain intact; only carbon-oxygen bonds are increased during oxidation.Can both aldehydes and ketones be formed from alcohol oxidation?
Yes, depending on the structure of the alcohol, oxidation can yield either an aldehyde or a ketone.What is the next possible oxidation product after a carbonyl compound is formed from an alcohol?
The carbonyl compound can be further oxidized to form a carboxylic acid.