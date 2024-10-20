Skip to main content
Alcohol Reactions: Substitution Reactions definitions Flashcards

Alcohol Reactions: Substitution Reactions definitions
  • Alcohol
    An organic compound with a hydroxyl group (-OH) attached to a carbon atom.
  • Alkyl Halide
    A compound where a halogen atom replaces a hydroxyl group in an alcohol.
  • Substitution Reaction
    A chemical reaction where an atom or group in a molecule is replaced by another atom or group.
  • Hydrochloric Acid
    A strong acid used to convert alcohols into alkyl chlorides by replacing the hydroxyl group with chlorine.
  • Hydrobromic Acid
    A strong acid used to convert alcohols into alkyl bromides by replacing the hydroxyl group with bromine.
  • Hydroxyl Group
    A functional group consisting of an oxygen atom bonded to a hydrogen atom (-OH).
  • Halogen
    A group of elements including chlorine and bromine, used in substitution reactions with alcohols.
  • Chlorine
    A halogen element that can replace the hydroxyl group in alcohols to form alkyl chlorides.
  • Bromine
    A halogen element that can replace the hydroxyl group in alcohols to form alkyl bromides.
  • Functional Group
    A specific group of atoms within a molecule responsible for characteristic reactions of that molecule.
  • Carbon
    An element that forms the backbone of organic molecules, bonding with hydroxyl groups in alcohols.