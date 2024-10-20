Alcohol Reactions: Substitution Reactions definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 11 ) Hide definitions

Alcohol An organic compound with a hydroxyl group (-OH) attached to a carbon atom.

Alkyl Halide A compound where a halogen atom replaces a hydroxyl group in an alcohol.

Substitution Reaction A chemical reaction where an atom or group in a molecule is replaced by another atom or group.

Hydrochloric Acid A strong acid used to convert alcohols into alkyl chlorides by replacing the hydroxyl group with chlorine.

Hydrobromic Acid A strong acid used to convert alcohols into alkyl bromides by replacing the hydroxyl group with bromine.

Hydroxyl Group A functional group consisting of an oxygen atom bonded to a hydrogen atom (-OH).

Halogen A group of elements including chlorine and bromine, used in substitution reactions with alcohols.

Chlorine A halogen element that can replace the hydroxyl group in alcohols to form alkyl chlorides.

Bromine A halogen element that can replace the hydroxyl group in alcohols to form alkyl bromides.

Functional Group A specific group of atoms within a molecule responsible for characteristic reactions of that molecule.