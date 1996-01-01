22. Organic Chemistry
Alcohol Reactions: Substitution Reactions
22. Organic Chemistry
Alcohol Reactions: Substitution Reactions
1
concept
Alcohol Reactions: Substitution Reactions
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
2
example
Alcohol Reactions Substitution Reactions Example
41s
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
3
ProblemProblem
Name the product formed when 2-pentanol is treated with hydrochloric acid.
A
2-pentanoic acid
B
3-chloropentane
C
3-pentanol
D
2-chloropentane
4
ProblemProblem
Name the starting alcohol used in the following reaction.
A
1-methylcyclohexanol
B
3-methylhexanol
C
3-methylcyclohexanol
D
2-methylcyclohexanaol
Additional resources for Alcohol Reactions: Substitution Reactions