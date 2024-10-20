Aldehydes and Ketones Reactions definitions Flashcards
Aldehydes and Ketones Reactions definitions
- ReductionA chemical reaction where aldehydes or ketones gain hydrogen atoms, converting them into alcohols.
- Sodium BorohydrideA reducing agent, NaBH4, used to add hydrogen atoms to carbonyl compounds, forming alcohols.
- AldehydesOrganic compounds containing a carbonyl group bonded to at least one hydrogen atom.
- KetonesOrganic compounds with a carbonyl group bonded to two carbon atoms.
- AlcoholsOrganic compounds where a hydroxyl group is bonded to a saturated carbon atom.
- Carbonyl GroupA functional group composed of a carbon atom double-bonded to an oxygen atom.
- Hydrogen AtomThe simplest atom, consisting of one proton and one electron, added during reduction.
- Carbon-Hydrogen BondA covalent bond between carbon and hydrogen, increased during reduction reactions.
- Pi BondA type of covalent bond formed by the sideways overlap of atomic orbitals, lost during reduction.
- Carbonyl CarbonThe carbon atom in a carbonyl group, which gains hydrogen during reduction.
- Carbonyl OxygenThe oxygen atom in a carbonyl group, which gains hydrogen during reduction.
- Carboxylic AcidAn organic acid containing a carboxyl group, not involved in the discussed reduction.
- HydrocarbonCompounds composed entirely of hydrogen and carbon, not directly involved in reduction.
- GenchemA shorthand term for general chemistry, where basic reduction concepts are introduced.