Aldehydes and Ketones Reactions definitions Flashcards

Aldehydes and Ketones Reactions definitions
  • Reduction
    A chemical reaction where aldehydes or ketones gain hydrogen atoms, converting them into alcohols.
  • Sodium Borohydride
    A reducing agent, NaBH4, used to add hydrogen atoms to carbonyl compounds, forming alcohols.
  • Aldehydes
    Organic compounds containing a carbonyl group bonded to at least one hydrogen atom.
  • Ketones
    Organic compounds with a carbonyl group bonded to two carbon atoms.
  • Alcohols
    Organic compounds where a hydroxyl group is bonded to a saturated carbon atom.
  • Carbonyl Group
    A functional group composed of a carbon atom double-bonded to an oxygen atom.
  • Hydrogen Atom
    The simplest atom, consisting of one proton and one electron, added during reduction.
  • Carbon-Hydrogen Bond
    A covalent bond between carbon and hydrogen, increased during reduction reactions.
  • Pi Bond
    A type of covalent bond formed by the sideways overlap of atomic orbitals, lost during reduction.
  • Carbonyl Carbon
    The carbon atom in a carbonyl group, which gains hydrogen during reduction.
  • Carbonyl Oxygen
    The oxygen atom in a carbonyl group, which gains hydrogen during reduction.
  • Carboxylic Acid
    An organic acid containing a carboxyl group, not involved in the discussed reduction.
  • Hydrocarbon
    Compounds composed entirely of hydrogen and carbon, not directly involved in reduction.
  • Genchem
    A shorthand term for general chemistry, where basic reduction concepts are introduced.