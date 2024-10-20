Aldehydes and Ketones Reactions definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 14 ) Hide definitions

Reduction A chemical reaction where aldehydes or ketones gain hydrogen atoms, converting them into alcohols.

Sodium Borohydride A reducing agent, NaBH4, used to add hydrogen atoms to carbonyl compounds, forming alcohols.

Aldehydes Organic compounds containing a carbonyl group bonded to at least one hydrogen atom.

Ketones Organic compounds with a carbonyl group bonded to two carbon atoms.

Alcohols Organic compounds where a hydroxyl group is bonded to a saturated carbon atom.

Carbonyl Group A functional group composed of a carbon atom double-bonded to an oxygen atom.

Hydrogen Atom The simplest atom, consisting of one proton and one electron, added during reduction.

Carbon-Hydrogen Bond A covalent bond between carbon and hydrogen, increased during reduction reactions.

Pi Bond A type of covalent bond formed by the sideways overlap of atomic orbitals, lost during reduction.

Carbonyl Carbon The carbon atom in a carbonyl group, which gains hydrogen during reduction.

Carbonyl Oxygen The oxygen atom in a carbonyl group, which gains hydrogen during reduction.

Carboxylic Acid An organic acid containing a carboxyl group, not involved in the discussed reduction.

Hydrocarbon Compounds composed entirely of hydrogen and carbon, not directly involved in reduction.