22. Organic Chemistry
Aldehydes and Ketones Reactions
Aldehyde and Ketone Reactions
Aldehyde and Ketone Reactions Example
Determine the alcohol product formed in the following reaction.
A
B
C
D
Name the alcohol product formed from the following reduction reaction.
A
5-ethyl-2-pentanol
B
3-methyl-6-heptanol
C
5-methyl-2-heptanol
D
3-methyl-5-pentanal
Which of the following compounds could not be reduced?
A
2,2-dimethylpentane
B
2-methyl-1-pentanal
C
3-ethyl-2-heptanone
D
4-bromoheptanoic acid