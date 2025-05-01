What are the two major types of reactions that alkanes undergo? Alkanes primarily undergo combustion and halogenation reactions.

What are the products of the combustion of an alkane with oxygen? Combustion of an alkane with oxygen produces carbon dioxide, water, and energy.

What is halogenation in the context of alkane reactions? Halogenation is a substitution reaction where a halogen replaces a hydrogen atom on an alkane.

Which halogens are commonly used in the halogenation of alkanes? Chlorine (Cl₂) and bromine (Br₂) are commonly used in alkane halogenation.

What conditions are required for the halogenation of alkanes? Halogenation of alkanes requires heat or ultraviolet (UV) light.

What is the general formula for the halogenation of methane? CH₄ + X₂ → CH₃X + HX, where X is a halogen like Cl or Br.