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What are the two major types of reactions that alkanes undergo? Alkanes primarily undergo combustion and halogenation reactions. What are the products of the combustion of an alkane with oxygen? Combustion of an alkane with oxygen produces carbon dioxide, water, and energy. What is halogenation in the context of alkane reactions? Halogenation is a substitution reaction where a halogen replaces a hydrogen atom on an alkane. Which halogens are commonly used in the halogenation of alkanes? Chlorine (Cl₂) and bromine (Br₂) are commonly used in alkane halogenation. What conditions are required for the halogenation of alkanes? Halogenation of alkanes requires heat or ultraviolet (UV) light. What is the general formula for the halogenation of methane? CH₄ + X₂ → CH₃X + HX, where X is a halogen like Cl or Br. What does 'mono-substituted' mean in alkane halogenation? Mono-substituted means only one hydrogen atom is replaced by a halogen. What does 'poly-substituted' mean in alkane halogenation? Poly-substituted means more than one hydrogen atom is replaced by halogens. What is the product called when a halogen replaces a hydrogen in an alkane? The product is called an alkyl halide. What role does UV light play in the halogenation of alkanes? UV light helps break the bond between halogen atoms, initiating the reaction. What happens to the hydrogen atom that is replaced during halogenation? The hydrogen atom combines with a halogen atom to form HX, such as HCl or HBr. Why are alkanes considered the least reactive hydrocarbons? Alkanes have strong C-H and C-C bonds, making them less reactive than other hydrocarbons. What is represented by 'hv' in alkane halogenation reactions? 'hv' represents ultraviolet light used to initiate the reaction. In the reaction CH₄ + Cl₂ → CH₃Cl + HCl, what type of reaction is this? This is a halogenation reaction, specifically a mono-substitution. Why is it important to know if a question asks for a mono or poly product in halogenation? Because the number of hydrogens replaced by halogens affects the products formed.
Alkane Reactions quiz
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Alkane Reactions
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