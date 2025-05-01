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Alkane Reactions quiz

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  • What are the two major types of reactions that alkanes undergo?
    Alkanes primarily undergo combustion and halogenation reactions.
  • What are the products of the combustion of an alkane with oxygen?
    Combustion of an alkane with oxygen produces carbon dioxide, water, and energy.
  • What is halogenation in the context of alkane reactions?
    Halogenation is a substitution reaction where a halogen replaces a hydrogen atom on an alkane.
  • Which halogens are commonly used in the halogenation of alkanes?
    Chlorine (Cl₂) and bromine (Br₂) are commonly used in alkane halogenation.
  • What conditions are required for the halogenation of alkanes?
    Halogenation of alkanes requires heat or ultraviolet (UV) light.
  • What is the general formula for the halogenation of methane?
    CH₄ + X₂ → CH₃X + HX, where X is a halogen like Cl or Br.
  • What does 'mono-substituted' mean in alkane halogenation?
    Mono-substituted means only one hydrogen atom is replaced by a halogen.
  • What does 'poly-substituted' mean in alkane halogenation?
    Poly-substituted means more than one hydrogen atom is replaced by halogens.
  • What is the product called when a halogen replaces a hydrogen in an alkane?
    The product is called an alkyl halide.
  • What role does UV light play in the halogenation of alkanes?
    UV light helps break the bond between halogen atoms, initiating the reaction.
  • What happens to the hydrogen atom that is replaced during halogenation?
    The hydrogen atom combines with a halogen atom to form HX, such as HCl or HBr.
  • Why are alkanes considered the least reactive hydrocarbons?
    Alkanes have strong C-H and C-C bonds, making them less reactive than other hydrocarbons.
  • What is represented by 'hv' in alkane halogenation reactions?
    'hv' represents ultraviolet light used to initiate the reaction.
  • In the reaction CH₄ + Cl₂ → CH₃Cl + HCl, what type of reaction is this?
    This is a halogenation reaction, specifically a mono-substitution.
  • Why is it important to know if a question asks for a mono or poly product in halogenation?
    Because the number of hydrogens replaced by halogens affects the products formed.