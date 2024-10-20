Amide Formation definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 11 ) Hide definitions

Amide A compound featuring a carbonyl group single-bonded to a nitrogen atom.

Condensation Reaction A chemical process where two molecules combine, resulting in the loss of water.

Carboxylic Acid An organic acid containing a carboxyl group, often participating in amide formation.

Amine An organic compound derived from ammonia, containing a nitrogen atom bonded to hydrogen atoms.

Hydroxyl Group A functional group consisting of an oxygen atom bonded to a hydrogen atom, represented as OH.

Catalyst A substance that increases the rate of a chemical reaction without being consumed.

Carbonyl Group A functional group composed of a carbon atom double-bonded to an oxygen atom, represented as C=O.

Nitrogen A chemical element with the symbol N, essential in forming amides.

Hydrogen A chemical element with the symbol H, often involved in forming water during reactions.

Water A molecule formed by the combination of two hydrogen atoms and one oxygen atom, often a byproduct in reactions.