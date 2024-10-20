Amide Formation definitions Flashcards
Amide Formation definitions
- AmideA compound featuring a carbonyl group single-bonded to a nitrogen atom.
- Condensation ReactionA chemical process where two molecules combine, resulting in the loss of water.
- Carboxylic AcidAn organic acid containing a carboxyl group, often participating in amide formation.
- AmineAn organic compound derived from ammonia, containing a nitrogen atom bonded to hydrogen atoms.
- Hydroxyl GroupA functional group consisting of an oxygen atom bonded to a hydrogen atom, represented as OH.
- CatalystA substance that increases the rate of a chemical reaction without being consumed.
- Carbonyl GroupA functional group composed of a carbon atom double-bonded to an oxygen atom, represented as C=O.
- NitrogenA chemical element with the symbol N, essential in forming amides.
- HydrogenA chemical element with the symbol H, often involved in forming water during reactions.
- WaterA molecule formed by the combination of two hydrogen atoms and one oxygen atom, often a byproduct in reactions.
- H+A proton, often acting as a catalyst in chemical reactions like amide formation.