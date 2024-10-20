Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Amide Formation definitions Flashcards

Back
Amide Formation definitions
1/11
  • Amide
    A compound featuring a carbonyl group single-bonded to a nitrogen atom.
  • Condensation Reaction
    A chemical process where two molecules combine, resulting in the loss of water.
  • Carboxylic Acid
    An organic acid containing a carboxyl group, often participating in amide formation.
  • Amine
    An organic compound derived from ammonia, containing a nitrogen atom bonded to hydrogen atoms.
  • Hydroxyl Group
    A functional group consisting of an oxygen atom bonded to a hydrogen atom, represented as OH.
  • Catalyst
    A substance that increases the rate of a chemical reaction without being consumed.
  • Carbonyl Group
    A functional group composed of a carbon atom double-bonded to an oxygen atom, represented as C=O.
  • Nitrogen
    A chemical element with the symbol N, essential in forming amides.
  • Hydrogen
    A chemical element with the symbol H, often involved in forming water during reactions.
  • Water
    A molecule formed by the combination of two hydrogen atoms and one oxygen atom, often a byproduct in reactions.
  • H+
    A proton, often acting as a catalyst in chemical reactions like amide formation.