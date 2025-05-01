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Amine Reactions quiz

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  • What type of reactions do amines typically undergo due to their basicity?
    Amines typically undergo acid-base reactions because they act as weak bases.
  • What happens to an amine when it accepts a proton (H+)?
    When an amine accepts a proton, it becomes a conjugate acid known as an ammonium ion.
  • What is the product called when methylamine reacts with hydrochloric acid?
    The product is called methylammonium ion.
  • According to the Brønsted-Lowry definition, what role does hydrochloric acid play in its reaction with methylamine?
    Hydrochloric acid acts as the acid by donating a proton to methylamine.
  • How does the structure of the nitrogen atom in an amine change after protonation?
    After protonation, the nitrogen atom forms four bonds and carries a positive charge.
  • What is the general name for the conjugate acid formed from an amine?
    The conjugate acid formed from an amine is called an ammonium ion.
  • How do you modify the name of an amine to indicate its conjugate acid form?
    You change the ending from 'amine' to 'ammonium ion.'
  • What charge does the nitrogen atom carry in an ammonium ion?
    The nitrogen atom carries a positive charge in an ammonium ion.
  • What is the relationship between methylamine and methylammonium ion?
    Methylammonium ion is the conjugate acid formed when methylamine accepts a proton.
  • What is the role of an amine in an acid-base reaction?
    An amine acts as a base by accepting a proton from an acid.
  • What is the significance of nitrogen forming four bonds in an ammonium ion?
    It indicates that nitrogen has accepted a proton and now carries a positive charge.
  • What is the product when a generic amine reacts with an acid?
    The product is an ammonium ion, the conjugate acid of the amine.
  • What is the charge on the ammonium ion formed from an amine?
    The ammonium ion carries a positive charge.
  • What does the Brønsted-Lowry definition state about acids and bases?
    It states that acids donate protons and bases accept protons.
  • Why is methylamine considered a weak base?
    Methylamine is considered a weak base because it can accept a proton but does not do so completely in solution.