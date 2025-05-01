Back
What type of reactions do amines typically undergo due to their basicity? Amines typically undergo acid-base reactions because they act as weak bases. What happens to an amine when it accepts a proton (H+)? When an amine accepts a proton, it becomes a conjugate acid known as an ammonium ion. What is the product called when methylamine reacts with hydrochloric acid? The product is called methylammonium ion. According to the Brønsted-Lowry definition, what role does hydrochloric acid play in its reaction with methylamine? Hydrochloric acid acts as the acid by donating a proton to methylamine. How does the structure of the nitrogen atom in an amine change after protonation? After protonation, the nitrogen atom forms four bonds and carries a positive charge. What is the general name for the conjugate acid formed from an amine? The conjugate acid formed from an amine is called an ammonium ion. How do you modify the name of an amine to indicate its conjugate acid form? You change the ending from 'amine' to 'ammonium ion.' What charge does the nitrogen atom carry in an ammonium ion? The nitrogen atom carries a positive charge in an ammonium ion. What is the relationship between methylamine and methylammonium ion? Methylammonium ion is the conjugate acid formed when methylamine accepts a proton. What is the role of an amine in an acid-base reaction? An amine acts as a base by accepting a proton from an acid. What is the significance of nitrogen forming four bonds in an ammonium ion? It indicates that nitrogen has accepted a proton and now carries a positive charge. What is the product when a generic amine reacts with an acid? The product is an ammonium ion, the conjugate acid of the amine. What is the charge on the ammonium ion formed from an amine? The ammonium ion carries a positive charge. What does the Brønsted-Lowry definition state about acids and bases? It states that acids donate protons and bases accept protons. Why is methylamine considered a weak base? Methylamine is considered a weak base because it can accept a proton but does not do so completely in solution.
Amine Reactions quiz
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15
Amine Reactions
22. Organic Chemistry
3 problems
Topic
LauraGarcia
22. Organic Chemistry - Part 1 of 5
7 topics 14 problems
Chapter
Jules
22. Organic Chemistry - Part 2 of 5
5 topics 14 problems
Chapter
Jules
22. Organic Chemistry - Part 3 of 5
6 topics 14 problems
Chapter
Keyshawn
22. Organic Chemistry - Part 4 of 5
8 topics 14 problems
Chapter
Jules
22. Organic Chemistry - Part 5 of 5
8 topics 14 problems
Chapter
Jules