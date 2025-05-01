What type of reactions do amines typically undergo due to their basicity? Amines typically undergo acid-base reactions because they act as weak bases.

What happens to an amine when it accepts a proton (H+)? When an amine accepts a proton, it becomes a conjugate acid known as an ammonium ion.

What is the product called when methylamine reacts with hydrochloric acid? The product is called methylammonium ion.

According to the Brønsted-Lowry definition, what role does hydrochloric acid play in its reaction with methylamine? Hydrochloric acid acts as the acid by donating a proton to methylamine.

How does the structure of the nitrogen atom in an amine change after protonation? After protonation, the nitrogen atom forms four bonds and carries a positive charge.

What is the general name for the conjugate acid formed from an amine? The conjugate acid formed from an amine is called an ammonium ion.