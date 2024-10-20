Arrhenius Acids and Bases definitions Flashcards
Arrhenius Acids and Bases definitions
- Arrhenius AcidA compound that releases H+ ions when dissolved in water, exemplified by hydrobromic acid.
- Arrhenius BaseA compound that releases OH- ions when dissolved in water, exemplified by potassium hydroxide.
- Hydrobromic AcidAn example of an Arrhenius acid that dissociates in water to produce H+ ions.
- Potassium HydroxideAn example of an Arrhenius base that dissociates in water to produce OH- ions.
- Aqueous SolutionA solution in which the solvent is water, crucial for Arrhenius acid-base reactions.
- H+ IonA hydrogen ion released by Arrhenius acids in aqueous solutions.
- OH- IonA hydroxide ion released by Arrhenius bases in aqueous solutions.
- Potassium IonA K+ ion produced when potassium hydroxide dissolves in water.
- LimitationsThe Arrhenius definition is restricted to reactions in aqueous solutions.
- Swedish ChemistAsvante Arrhenius, who proposed the initial definitions of acids and bases.