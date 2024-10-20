Arrhenius Acids and Bases definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Arrhenius Acid A compound that releases H+ ions when dissolved in water, exemplified by hydrobromic acid.

Arrhenius Base A compound that releases OH- ions when dissolved in water, exemplified by potassium hydroxide.

Hydrobromic Acid An example of an Arrhenius acid that dissociates in water to produce H+ ions.

Potassium Hydroxide An example of an Arrhenius base that dissociates in water to produce OH- ions.

Aqueous Solution A solution in which the solvent is water, crucial for Arrhenius acid-base reactions.

H+ Ion A hydrogen ion released by Arrhenius acids in aqueous solutions.

OH- Ion A hydroxide ion released by Arrhenius bases in aqueous solutions.

Potassium Ion A K+ ion produced when potassium hydroxide dissolves in water.

Limitations The Arrhenius definition is restricted to reactions in aqueous solutions.