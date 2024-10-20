Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Arrhenius Acids and Bases definitions Flashcards

Back
Arrhenius Acids and Bases definitions
1/10
  • Arrhenius Acid
    A compound that releases H+ ions when dissolved in water, exemplified by hydrobromic acid.
  • Arrhenius Base
    A compound that releases OH- ions when dissolved in water, exemplified by potassium hydroxide.
  • Hydrobromic Acid
    An example of an Arrhenius acid that dissociates in water to produce H+ ions.
  • Potassium Hydroxide
    An example of an Arrhenius base that dissociates in water to produce OH- ions.
  • Aqueous Solution
    A solution in which the solvent is water, crucial for Arrhenius acid-base reactions.
  • H+ Ion
    A hydrogen ion released by Arrhenius acids in aqueous solutions.
  • OH- Ion
    A hydroxide ion released by Arrhenius bases in aqueous solutions.
  • Potassium Ion
    A K+ ion produced when potassium hydroxide dissolves in water.
  • Limitations
    The Arrhenius definition is restricted to reactions in aqueous solutions.
  • Swedish Chemist
    Asvante Arrhenius, who proposed the initial definitions of acids and bases.