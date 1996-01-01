17. Acid and Base Equilibrium
Arrhenius Acids and Bases
17. Acid and Base Equilibrium
Arrhenius Acids and Bases
1
concept
Arrhenius Acids vs Bases
2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
2
example
Arrhenius Acids and Bases Example
54s
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
3
ProblemProblem
Out of the following compounds, which can only be an Arrhenius acid?
a) NaCl
b) Sr(OH)2
c) H2O
d) CH3COOH
e) NH3
A
NaCl
B
Sr(OH)2
C
H2O
D
CH3COOH
E
NH3
4
ProblemProblem
Which of the following is an Arrhenius base?
a) Mg(OH)2
b) BaO
c) CH3NH2
d) NH4+
e) H2SO4
A
Mg(OH)2
B
BaO
C
CH3NH2
D
NH4+
E
H2SO4
Additional resources for Arrhenius Acids and Bases