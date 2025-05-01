Arrhenius Acids and Bases quiz #1 Flashcards
When an acid dissociates in water, what ions are produced? When an acid dissociates in water, it produces H+ ions and an anion. What is the reaction between an acid and a base called? The reaction between an acid and a base is called a neutralization reaction. What is an example of an Arrhenius base? An example of an Arrhenius base is potassium hydroxide (KOH), which produces OH- ions in water. Which ions are most abundant in an Arrhenius base when dissolved in water? OH- ions (hydroxide ions) are most abundant in an Arrhenius base when dissolved in water. Which characteristic best identifies an Arrhenius base? An Arrhenius base is best identified by its ability to produce OH- ions when dissolved in water. Which statement describes the Arrhenius acid-base theory? The Arrhenius acid-base theory states that acids produce H+ ions and bases produce OH- ions when dissolved in water. What do you call an acid that ionizes completely in water? An acid that ionizes completely in water is called a strong acid. What is an Arrhenius acid? An Arrhenius acid is a compound that produces H+ ions when dissolved in water. What occurs when an acid and a base react according to the Arrhenius definition? When an acid and a base react according to the Arrhenius definition, they undergo a neutralization reaction to form water and a salt. Why is the Arrhenius definition of acids and bases considered limited? The Arrhenius definition is limited because it only applies to reactions in aqueous solutions. It does not account for acid-base reactions that occur outside of water.
