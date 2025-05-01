Arrhenius Acids and Bases quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

When an acid dissociates in water, what ions are produced? When an acid dissociates in water, it produces H+ ions and an anion.

What is the reaction between an acid and a base called? The reaction between an acid and a base is called a neutralization reaction.

What is an example of an Arrhenius base? An example of an Arrhenius base is potassium hydroxide (KOH), which produces OH- ions in water.

Which ions are most abundant in an Arrhenius base when dissolved in water? OH- ions (hydroxide ions) are most abundant in an Arrhenius base when dissolved in water.

Which characteristic best identifies an Arrhenius base? An Arrhenius base is best identified by its ability to produce OH- ions when dissolved in water.

Which statement describes the Arrhenius acid-base theory? The Arrhenius acid-base theory states that acids produce H+ ions and bases produce OH- ions when dissolved in water.