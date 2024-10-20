Arrhenius Equation definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Arrhenius Equation Describes how temperature affects reaction rates, involving rate constant, frequency factor, activation energy, gas constant, and temperature.

Rate Constant A proportionality constant in the Arrhenius equation that changes with temperature, denoted as k.

Frequency Factor Also known as the pre-exponential factor, it represents the frequency of collisions in the Arrhenius equation.

Activation Energy The minimum energy required for a chemical reaction to occur, denoted as Ea in the Arrhenius equation.

Gas Constant A constant used in the Arrhenius equation, valued at 8.314 J/(mol·K), denoted as R.

Temperature A measure of thermal energy that influences the rate constant in the Arrhenius equation.

Two-Point Form A form of the Arrhenius equation used to compare rate constants at two different temperatures.

Linear Form A rearranged form of the Arrhenius equation used to determine activation energy from a plot of ln(k) vs. 1/T.

Natural Logarithm The logarithm to the base e, used in the Arrhenius equation to express the exponential factor.