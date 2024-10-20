Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Arrhenius Equation definitions Flashcards

Back
Arrhenius Equation definitions
1/10
  • Arrhenius Equation
    Describes how temperature affects reaction rates, involving rate constant, frequency factor, activation energy, gas constant, and temperature.
  • Rate Constant
    A proportionality constant in the Arrhenius equation that changes with temperature, denoted as k.
  • Frequency Factor
    Also known as the pre-exponential factor, it represents the frequency of collisions in the Arrhenius equation.
  • Activation Energy
    The minimum energy required for a chemical reaction to occur, denoted as Ea in the Arrhenius equation.
  • Gas Constant
    A constant used in the Arrhenius equation, valued at 8.314 J/(mol·K), denoted as R.
  • Temperature
    A measure of thermal energy that influences the rate constant in the Arrhenius equation.
  • Two-Point Form
    A form of the Arrhenius equation used to compare rate constants at two different temperatures.
  • Linear Form
    A rearranged form of the Arrhenius equation used to determine activation energy from a plot of ln(k) vs. 1/T.
  • Natural Logarithm
    The logarithm to the base e, used in the Arrhenius equation to express the exponential factor.
  • Inverse Temperature
    The reciprocal of temperature, used as the x-axis in the linear form of the Arrhenius equation.