Arrhenius Equation
The Arrhenius Equation illustrates the temperature dependence of the rate constant k.
Arrhenius Equation Concept 1
Arrhenius Equation Example 1
Arrhenius Equation Concept 2
When dealing with TWO rate constants or TWO temperatures then we use the Two-Point Form of the Arrhenius Equation.
Arrhenius Equation Example 2
Arrhenius Equation Concept 3
In order to relate the plot of a graph to the Arrhenius equation then we manipulate it into the Linear Form of the equation.
Arrhenius Equation Example 3
The rate constant of a reaction at 32°C is 0.060/s. If the frequency factor is 3.1 × 1015 s–1, what is the activation barrier?
A reaction with an activation energy Ea = 55.00 kJ/mol is run at temperature of 30ºC. Determine the temperature required to increase the rate constant 3 times.
The following data shows the rate constant of a reaction measured at numerous temperatures. Use the Arrhenius plot to determine the frequency factor for the reaction.
