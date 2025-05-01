How does the atomic radius of main group elements change across a period and up a group? The atomic radius decreases from left to right across a period and decreases as you go up a group.

How does the trend in atomic radius for transition metals compare to main group elements? Transition metals follow a similar trend, but the change in atomic radius is more gradual than in main group elements.

Why is the change in atomic radius among transition metals more gradual? Because the number of electrons in the outer s orbital remains constant while additional electrons are added to inner d or f orbitals.

What is the principal quantum number (n) associated with in transition metals? It represents the shell number of the outermost electrons, which is constant across a period for transition metals.

Where are additional electrons added as you move across a period in transition metals? They are added to the inner d or f orbitals, not the outermost shell.

What is the lanthanide contraction? It is the phenomenon where the atomic radius of period 6 transition metals is smaller than expected due to poor shielding by 4f electrons, increasing effective nuclear charge.