Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Atomic Radius & Density of Transition Metals definitions Flashcards

Back
Atomic Radius & Density of Transition Metals definitions
1/15
  • Atomic Radius
    The distance from the nucleus to the outermost electron shell, decreasing gradually across transition metals.
  • Transition Metals
    Elements in the d-block of the periodic table, known for gradual changes in atomic radius.
  • Lanthanide Contraction
    A phenomenon where increased effective nuclear charge causes a decrease in atomic size in period 6 transition metals.
  • Effective Nuclear Charge
    The net positive charge experienced by electrons, influencing atomic size and density.
  • S Orbitals
    The outermost electron orbitals in transition metals, typically holding 1 or 2 electrons.
  • D Orbitals
    Inner electron orbitals in transition metals, where additional electrons are added.
  • F Orbitals
    Inner orbitals in periods 5 and 6, contributing to lanthanide contraction.
  • Density
    A measure of mass per unit volume, increasing with mass in transition metals.
  • Period
    A horizontal row in the periodic table, where atomic radius and density trends are observed.
  • Group
    A vertical column in the periodic table, where density increases more significantly than across a period.
  • Principal Quantum Number
    Denoted as n, it represents the shell number of an electron in an atom.
  • Krypton
    A noble gas used as a reference in electron configurations of transition metals.
  • Xenon
    A noble gas used in electron configurations, indicating filled inner shells.
  • Protons
    Positively charged particles in the nucleus, contributing to effective nuclear charge.
  • Neutrons
    Neutral particles in the nucleus, not affecting the atomic radius directly.