Atomic Radius & Density of Transition Metals definitions Flashcards

Atomic Radius The distance from the nucleus to the outermost electron shell, decreasing gradually across transition metals.

Transition Metals Elements in the d-block of the periodic table, known for gradual changes in atomic radius.

Lanthanide Contraction A phenomenon where increased effective nuclear charge causes a decrease in atomic size in period 6 transition metals.

Effective Nuclear Charge The net positive charge experienced by electrons, influencing atomic size and density.

S Orbitals The outermost electron orbitals in transition metals, typically holding 1 or 2 electrons.

D Orbitals Inner electron orbitals in transition metals, where additional electrons are added.

F Orbitals Inner orbitals in periods 5 and 6, contributing to lanthanide contraction.

Density A measure of mass per unit volume, increasing with mass in transition metals.

Period A horizontal row in the periodic table, where atomic radius and density trends are observed.

Group A vertical column in the periodic table, where density increases more significantly than across a period.

Principal Quantum Number Denoted as n, it represents the shell number of an electron in an atom.

Krypton A noble gas used as a reference in electron configurations of transition metals.

Xenon A noble gas used in electron configurations, indicating filled inner shells.

Protons Positively charged particles in the nucleus, contributing to effective nuclear charge.