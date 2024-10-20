Atomic, Ionic, and Molecular Solids definitions Flashcards
Atomic, Ionic, and Molecular Solids definitions
- Crystalline SolidsSolids with highly ordered arrangements of atoms, ions, or molecules.
- Amorphous SolidsSolids with randomly arranged particles and no discernible pattern.
- Ionic SolidsSolids formed from cations and anions with high melting points and brittleness.
- Molecular SolidsSolids composed of molecules bonded by intermolecular forces, generally soft.
- Covalent Network SolidsSolids with atoms linked by covalent bonds, extremely hard with high melting points.
- MetalsSolids with metallic bonds, ranging from soft to hard, often lustrous.
- PolymersLarge molecules composed of repeating structural units, often found in plastics.
- Electrostatic ForcesForces of attraction between charged particles, crucial in ionic and molecular solids.
- Intermolecular ForcesForces between molecules affecting the properties of molecular solids.
- Covalent BondsStrong bonds formed by sharing electrons between atoms, found in covalent networks.
- Metallic BondsBonds formed by the pooling of electrons among metal atoms.
- LustrousHaving a shiny appearance, a characteristic of many metals.
- Melting PointThe temperature at which a solid becomes a liquid.
- GraphiteA form of carbon with a layered structure, used in pencils.
- TarA black, sticky substance used on roads, an example of an amorphous solid.