Atomic, Ionic, and Molecular Solids definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Crystalline Solids Solids with highly ordered arrangements of atoms, ions, or molecules.

Amorphous Solids Solids with randomly arranged particles and no discernible pattern.

Ionic Solids Solids formed from cations and anions with high melting points and brittleness.

Molecular Solids Solids composed of molecules bonded by intermolecular forces, generally soft.

Covalent Network Solids Solids with atoms linked by covalent bonds, extremely hard with high melting points.

Metals Solids with metallic bonds, ranging from soft to hard, often lustrous.

Polymers Large molecules composed of repeating structural units, often found in plastics.

Electrostatic Forces Forces of attraction between charged particles, crucial in ionic and molecular solids.

Intermolecular Forces Forces between molecules affecting the properties of molecular solids.

Covalent Bonds Strong bonds formed by sharing electrons between atoms, found in covalent networks.

Metallic Bonds Bonds formed by the pooling of electrons among metal atoms.

Lustrous Having a shiny appearance, a characteristic of many metals.

Melting Point The temperature at which a solid becomes a liquid.

Graphite A form of carbon with a layered structure, used in pencils.