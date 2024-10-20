Auto-Ionization definitions Flashcards
Back
Auto-Ionization definitions
1/11
Terms in this set (11)
- AutoionizationA process where water molecules react with each other, forming hydronium and hydroxide ions.
- AmphotericA characteristic of a substance that allows it to act as both an acid and a base.
- HydroniumAn ion formed when a water molecule gains an H+ ion, represented as H3O+.
- HydroxideAn ion formed when a water molecule loses an H+ ion, represented as OH-.
- Ionization ConstantAn equilibrium constant for the autoionization of water, denoted as Kw.
- KwThe ionization constant of water, equal to 1.0×10^-14 at 25°C.
- Equilibrium ConstantA ratio of product concentrations to reactant concentrations, excluding liquids and solids.
- pHA measure of the acidity of a solution, related to the concentration of H3O+ ions.
- pOHA measure of the basicity of a solution, related to the concentration of OH- ions.
- Neutral SolutionA solution where the concentrations of H3O+ and OH- ions are equal.
- Temperature DependenceThe characteristic of Kw to change with temperature, generally increasing as temperature rises.