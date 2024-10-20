Auto-Ionization definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 11 ) Hide definitions

Autoionization A process where water molecules react with each other, forming hydronium and hydroxide ions.

Amphoteric A characteristic of a substance that allows it to act as both an acid and a base.

Hydronium An ion formed when a water molecule gains an H+ ion, represented as H3O+.

Hydroxide An ion formed when a water molecule loses an H+ ion, represented as OH-.

Ionization Constant An equilibrium constant for the autoionization of water, denoted as Kw.

Kw The ionization constant of water, equal to 1.0×10^-14 at 25°C.

Equilibrium Constant A ratio of product concentrations to reactant concentrations, excluding liquids and solids.

pH A measure of the acidity of a solution, related to the concentration of H3O+ ions.

pOH A measure of the basicity of a solution, related to the concentration of OH- ions.

Neutral Solution A solution where the concentrations of H3O+ and OH- ions are equal.