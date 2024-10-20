Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Auto-Ionization definitions Flashcards

Back
Auto-Ionization definitions
1/11
  • Autoionization
    A process where water molecules react with each other, forming hydronium and hydroxide ions.
  • Amphoteric
    A characteristic of a substance that allows it to act as both an acid and a base.
  • Hydronium
    An ion formed when a water molecule gains an H+ ion, represented as H3O+.
  • Hydroxide
    An ion formed when a water molecule loses an H+ ion, represented as OH-.
  • Ionization Constant
    An equilibrium constant for the autoionization of water, denoted as Kw.
  • Kw
    The ionization constant of water, equal to 1.0×10^-14 at 25°C.
  • Equilibrium Constant
    A ratio of product concentrations to reactant concentrations, excluding liquids and solids.
  • pH
    A measure of the acidity of a solution, related to the concentration of H3O+ ions.
  • pOH
    A measure of the basicity of a solution, related to the concentration of OH- ions.
  • Neutral Solution
    A solution where the concentrations of H3O+ and OH- ions are equal.
  • Temperature Dependence
    The characteristic of Kw to change with temperature, generally increasing as temperature rises.