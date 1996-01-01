17. Acid and Base Equilibrium
Auto-Ionization
17. Acid and Base Equilibrium
Auto-Ionization
1
concept
Auto-Ionization and Kw
2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
2
concept
Kw and Temperature
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
3
example
Auto-Ionization Example
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
4
ProblemProblem
Chemistry student prepared an aqueous solution at 30ºC. If the solutions contains 7.42 × 10−9 M of hydroxide ions, calculate the pH.
A
5.703
B
8.130
C
8.300
D
5.980
5
ProblemProblem
Calculate the Kw of pure water given the pH = 6.34.
A
4.57 × 10−7
B
6.76 × 10−4
C
2.09 × 10−13
D
4.57 × 10−14