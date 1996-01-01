Auto-Ionization quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Into which ions does pure water ionize during autoionization? Pure water ionizes into hydronium ions (H3O+) and hydroxide ions (OH−) during autoionization.

What is the result of the dissociation of water molecules in autoionization? The dissociation of water molecules in autoionization produces hydronium ions (H3O+) and hydroxide ions (OH−).

What are the products when two water molecules undergo a self-ionization (autoionization) reaction? When two water molecules undergo autoionization, the products are one hydronium ion (H3O+) and one hydroxide ion (OH−).

Complete the autoionization reaction for water, showing the reactants and products. The autoionization reaction for water is: 2 H2O(l) ⇌ H3O+(aq) + OH−(aq).

What does the amphoteric nature of water mean in the context of autoionization? It means water can act as both an acid (donating H+) and a base (accepting H+) during autoionization.

How does the concentration of H3O+ and OH− ions change in pure water during autoionization? In pure water, the concentrations of H3O+ and OH− ions are equal, resulting in a neutral solution.