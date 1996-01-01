Skip to main content
Auto-Ionization quiz #1 Flashcards

Auto-Ionization quiz #1
  • Into which ions does pure water ionize during autoionization?
    Pure water ionizes into hydronium ions (H3O+) and hydroxide ions (OH−) during autoionization.
  • What is the result of the dissociation of water molecules in autoionization?
    The dissociation of water molecules in autoionization produces hydronium ions (H3O+) and hydroxide ions (OH−).
  • What are the products when two water molecules undergo a self-ionization (autoionization) reaction?
    When two water molecules undergo autoionization, the products are one hydronium ion (H3O+) and one hydroxide ion (OH−).
  • Complete the autoionization reaction for water, showing the reactants and products.
    The autoionization reaction for water is: 2 H2O(l) ⇌ H3O+(aq) + OH−(aq).
  • What does the amphoteric nature of water mean in the context of autoionization?
    It means water can act as both an acid (donating H+) and a base (accepting H+) during autoionization.
  • How does the concentration of H3O+ and OH− ions change in pure water during autoionization?
    In pure water, the concentrations of H3O+ and OH− ions are equal, resulting in a neutral solution.
  • What is the mathematical expression for the ionization constant of water (Kw)?
    Kw is expressed as the product of the concentrations of H3O+ and OH− ions: Kw = [H3O+][OH−].
  • Why are liquids and solids excluded from the equilibrium constant expression for Kw?
    Liquids and solids are excluded because equilibrium constants only consider aqueous and gaseous species.
  • How does the value of Kw change as temperature increases?
    As temperature increases, the value of Kw generally increases as well.
  • What relationship does Kw establish between pH and pOH in aqueous solutions at 25°C?
    Kw establishes that pH + pOH = 14 in aqueous solutions at 25°C.