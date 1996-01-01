Auto-Ionization quiz #1 Flashcards
Into which ions does pure water ionize during autoionization?
Pure water ionizes into hydronium ions (H3O+) and hydroxide ions (OH−) during autoionization.What is the result of the dissociation of water molecules in autoionization?
The dissociation of water molecules in autoionization produces hydronium ions (H3O+) and hydroxide ions (OH−).What are the products when two water molecules undergo a self-ionization (autoionization) reaction?
When two water molecules undergo autoionization, the products are one hydronium ion (H3O+) and one hydroxide ion (OH−).Complete the autoionization reaction for water, showing the reactants and products.
The autoionization reaction for water is: 2 H2O(l) ⇌ H3O+(aq) + OH−(aq).What does the amphoteric nature of water mean in the context of autoionization?
It means water can act as both an acid (donating H+) and a base (accepting H+) during autoionization.How does the concentration of H3O+ and OH− ions change in pure water during autoionization?
In pure water, the concentrations of H3O+ and OH− ions are equal, resulting in a neutral solution.What is the mathematical expression for the ionization constant of water (Kw)?
Kw is expressed as the product of the concentrations of H3O+ and OH− ions: Kw = [H3O+][OH−].Why are liquids and solids excluded from the equilibrium constant expression for Kw?
Liquids and solids are excluded because equilibrium constants only consider aqueous and gaseous species.How does the value of Kw change as temperature increases?
As temperature increases, the value of Kw generally increases as well.What relationship does Kw establish between pH and pOH in aqueous solutions at 25°C?
Kw establishes that pH + pOH = 14 in aqueous solutions at 25°C.