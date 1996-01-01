Average Rate of Reaction quiz #1 Flashcards

How do you determine the average rate of decomposition of H3PO4 between 10.0 and 40.0 seconds?

To determine the average rate of decomposition of H3PO4 between 10.0 and 40.0 seconds, calculate the change in concentration of H3PO4 over this time interval and divide by the change in time. Use the formula: average rate = (final concentration - initial concentration) / (final time - initial time). The result will be negative, indicating the reactant is being consumed.