Band of Stability: Alpha Decay & Nuclear Fission definitions Flashcards

Radioactive Isotopes Unstable isotopes with an imbalance in neutron and proton numbers, often undergoing decay to achieve stability.

Alpha Decay A process where an isotope emits an alpha particle to reduce nucleons and move towards stability.

Nuclear Fission A reaction where an isotope is bombarded with a neutron, splitting into lighter nuclides and releasing energy.

Band of Stability A region on the neutron-to-proton plot where stable isotopes reside, with balanced neutron and proton numbers.

Alpha Particle A particle consisting of 2 protons and 2 neutrons, emitted during alpha decay.

Neutron A subatomic particle with no charge, playing a key role in nuclear reactions like fission.

Proton A positively charged subatomic particle found in the nucleus, affecting an isotope's stability.

Nucleons Collective term for protons and neutrons in an atomic nucleus.

Chain Reaction A self-sustaining series of reactions where products initiate further reactions, common in fission.

Daughter Nuclides Stable isotopes produced from the decay or fission of a parent isotope.

Mega Electron Volts A unit of energy used to express the energy released in nuclear reactions.

Neutron-to-Proton Plot A graph showing the relationship between neutrons and protons, indicating stability.

Parent Nuclide The original unstable isotope that undergoes decay or fission to form daughter nuclides.

Atomic Mass Unit A unit of mass used to express atomic and molecular weights, crucial in identifying isotopes.