21. Nuclear Chemistry
Band of Stability: Alpha Decay & Nuclear Fission
21. Nuclear Chemistry
Band of Stability: Alpha Decay & Nuclear Fission
1
concept
Intro to Band of Stability
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
2
concept
Band of Stability: Alpha Decay
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
3
example
Band of Stability: Alpha Decay & Nuclear Fission Example
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
4
concept
Band of Stability: Nuclear Fission
3m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
5
example
Band of Stability: Alpha Decay & Nuclear Fission Example
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
6
ProblemProblem
Which of the following is a potential daughter nuclide created from the nuclear fission of uranium-233 that resides near the band of stability?
a) Strontium-94
b) Radon-222
c) Curium-247
d) Thorium-232
A
Strontium-94
B
Radon-222
C
Curium-247
D
Thorium-232