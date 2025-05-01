What type of isotopes undergo beta decay in relation to the band of stability? Isotopes located to the left of the band of stability undergo beta decay.

What is the main purpose of beta decay for isotopes? Beta decay helps isotopes achieve stability by reducing their number of neutrons and increasing their number of protons.

What happens to the neutron count during beta decay? The neutron count decreases during beta decay.

What happens to the proton count during beta decay? The proton count increases during beta decay.

What is emitted during beta decay? A beta particle is emitted during beta decay.

What is an example of an isotope undergoing beta decay? Palladium-107 undergoes beta decay to become silver-107.