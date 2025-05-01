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What type of isotopes undergo beta decay in relation to the band of stability? Isotopes located to the left of the band of stability undergo beta decay. What is the main purpose of beta decay for isotopes? Beta decay helps isotopes achieve stability by reducing their number of neutrons and increasing their number of protons. What happens to the neutron count during beta decay? The neutron count decreases during beta decay. What happens to the proton count during beta decay? The proton count increases during beta decay. What is emitted during beta decay? A beta particle is emitted during beta decay. What is an example of an isotope undergoing beta decay? Palladium-107 undergoes beta decay to become silver-107. Why do isotopes to the left of the band of stability undergo beta decay? They have an excess of neutrons and need to convert some into protons to become more stable. How does beta decay affect the position of an isotope on the nuclear chart? Beta decay shifts the isotope towards the band of stability by increasing protons and decreasing neutrons. What region on the nuclear chart represents isotopes likely to undergo beta decay? The blue region to the left of the band of stability represents isotopes likely to undergo beta decay. What is the band of stability? The band of stability is a region on the nuclear chart where stable isotopes are found. What does beta decay help balance in an isotope? Beta decay helps balance the neutron-to-proton ratio in an isotope. What transformation occurs during beta decay? A neutron is converted into a proton during beta decay. What is the result of beta decay for an unstable isotope? The isotope becomes more stable by moving closer to the band of stability. What is the effect of beta decay on the atomic number of an isotope? The atomic number increases by one due to the conversion of a neutron into a proton. How does beta decay help isotopes with excess neutrons? Beta decay allows isotopes with excess neutrons to convert them into protons, reducing neutron excess.
Band of Stability: Beta Decay quiz
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