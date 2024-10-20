Band of Stability: Electron Capture & Positron Emission definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 12 ) Hide definitions

Isotope Atoms of the same element with different numbers of neutrons, affecting nuclear stability.

Neutron-to-Proton Plot A graph showing the ratio of neutrons to protons, used to determine nuclear stability.

Electron Capture A process where an inner orbital electron is absorbed by the nucleus, converting a proton into a neutron.

Positron Emission A decay process where a proton is converted into a neutron, releasing a positron.

Valley of Stability A region on the neutron-to-proton plot where isotopes are most stable.

Cesium-131 An isotope that can undergo electron capture or positron emission to become xenon-131.

Xenon-131 The daughter product formed from cesium-131 after electron capture or positron emission.

Proton A positively charged particle in the nucleus, whose excess can lead to instability.

Neutron A neutral particle in the nucleus, whose increase can enhance nuclear stability.

Daughter Product The resulting isotope after a nuclear decay process, such as electron capture or positron emission.

Nuclear Stability The tendency of a nucleus to remain unchanged, influenced by neutron-to-proton ratio.