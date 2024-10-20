Band of Stability: Electron Capture & Positron Emission definitions Flashcards
Band of Stability: Electron Capture & Positron Emission definitions
- IsotopeAtoms of the same element with different numbers of neutrons, affecting nuclear stability.
- Neutron-to-Proton PlotA graph showing the ratio of neutrons to protons, used to determine nuclear stability.
- Electron CaptureA process where an inner orbital electron is absorbed by the nucleus, converting a proton into a neutron.
- Positron EmissionA decay process where a proton is converted into a neutron, releasing a positron.
- Valley of StabilityA region on the neutron-to-proton plot where isotopes are most stable.
- Cesium-131An isotope that can undergo electron capture or positron emission to become xenon-131.
- Xenon-131The daughter product formed from cesium-131 after electron capture or positron emission.
- ProtonA positively charged particle in the nucleus, whose excess can lead to instability.
- NeutronA neutral particle in the nucleus, whose increase can enhance nuclear stability.
- Daughter ProductThe resulting isotope after a nuclear decay process, such as electron capture or positron emission.
- Nuclear StabilityThe tendency of a nucleus to remain unchanged, influenced by neutron-to-proton ratio.
- Excess ProtonsA condition where an isotope has more protons than needed for stability, prompting decay.