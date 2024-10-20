Skip to main content
Band of Stability: Electron Capture & Positron Emission definitions Flashcards

Band of Stability: Electron Capture & Positron Emission definitions
  • Isotope
    Atoms of the same element with different numbers of neutrons, affecting nuclear stability.
  • Neutron-to-Proton Plot
    A graph showing the ratio of neutrons to protons, used to determine nuclear stability.
  • Electron Capture
    A process where an inner orbital electron is absorbed by the nucleus, converting a proton into a neutron.
  • Positron Emission
    A decay process where a proton is converted into a neutron, releasing a positron.
  • Valley of Stability
    A region on the neutron-to-proton plot where isotopes are most stable.
  • Cesium-131
    An isotope that can undergo electron capture or positron emission to become xenon-131.
  • Xenon-131
    The daughter product formed from cesium-131 after electron capture or positron emission.
  • Proton
    A positively charged particle in the nucleus, whose excess can lead to instability.
  • Neutron
    A neutral particle in the nucleus, whose increase can enhance nuclear stability.
  • Daughter Product
    The resulting isotope after a nuclear decay process, such as electron capture or positron emission.
  • Nuclear Stability
    The tendency of a nucleus to remain unchanged, influenced by neutron-to-proton ratio.
  • Excess Protons
    A condition where an isotope has more protons than needed for stability, prompting decay.