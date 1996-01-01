21. Nuclear Chemistry
Band of Stability: Electron Capture & Positron Emission
Band of Stability: Electron Capture
Band of Stability: Electron Capture & Positron Emission Example
3
Problem
Provide the identity of the daughter nuclide created from the positron emission of strontium-80.
a) Yttrium-78
b) Radon-81
c) Zirconium-82
d) Rubidium-80
A
Yttrium-78
B
Radon-81
C
Zirconium-82
D
Rubidium-80