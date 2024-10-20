Bases Introduction definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Bases Introduction definitions
  • Ionic bases
    Compounds with a metal cation and basic anions like hydroxide, hydride, amide, or oxide.
  • Covalent bases
    Neutral amines composed of nitrogen and hydrogen or carbon, nitrogen, and hydrogen.
  • Hydroxide
    A basic anion with the formula OH-.
  • Hydride
    A basic anion with the formula H-.
  • Amide
    A basic anion with the formula NH2-, made of nitrogen and hydrogen.
  • Oxide
    A basic anion with the formula O2-.
  • Lithium hydroxide
    An ionic base formed from lithium ion and hydroxide ion.
  • Calcium hydride
    An ionic base formed from calcium ion and hydride ion.
  • Sodium amide
    An ionic base formed from sodium ion and amide ion.
  • Barium oxide
    An ionic base formed from barium ion and oxide ion.
  • Aqueous solution
    A solution where water is the solvent, often used to dissolve bases.
  • Bitter taste
    A characteristic taste of bases, often associated with substances like soap.
  • Slippery feel
    A tactile sensation of bases, similar to the feel of soap.
  • Litmus paper
    A tool used to test acidity or basicity, turning blue in basic solutions.
  • Basic anion
    Negatively charged ions that characterize bases, such as OH-, H-, NH2-, and O2-.