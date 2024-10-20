Bases Introduction definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Ionic bases Compounds with a metal cation and basic anions like hydroxide, hydride, amide, or oxide.

Covalent bases Neutral amines composed of nitrogen and hydrogen or carbon, nitrogen, and hydrogen.

Hydroxide A basic anion with the formula OH-.

Hydride A basic anion with the formula H-.

Amide A basic anion with the formula NH2-, made of nitrogen and hydrogen.

Oxide A basic anion with the formula O2-.

Lithium hydroxide An ionic base formed from lithium ion and hydroxide ion.

Calcium hydride An ionic base formed from calcium ion and hydride ion.

Sodium amide An ionic base formed from sodium ion and amide ion.

Barium oxide An ionic base formed from barium ion and oxide ion.

Aqueous solution A solution where water is the solvent, often used to dissolve bases.

Bitter taste A characteristic taste of bases, often associated with substances like soap.

Slippery feel A tactile sensation of bases, similar to the feel of soap.

Litmus paper A tool used to test acidity or basicity, turning blue in basic solutions.