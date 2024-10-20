Bases Introduction definitions Flashcards

- Ionic basesCompounds with a metal cation and basic anions like hydroxide, hydride, amide, or oxide.
- Covalent basesNeutral amines composed of nitrogen and hydrogen or carbon, nitrogen, and hydrogen.
- HydroxideA basic anion with the formula OH-.
- HydrideA basic anion with the formula H-.
- AmideA basic anion with the formula NH2-, made of nitrogen and hydrogen.
- OxideA basic anion with the formula O2-.
- Lithium hydroxideAn ionic base formed from lithium ion and hydroxide ion.
- Calcium hydrideAn ionic base formed from calcium ion and hydride ion.
- Sodium amideAn ionic base formed from sodium ion and amide ion.
- Barium oxideAn ionic base formed from barium ion and oxide ion.
- Aqueous solutionA solution where water is the solvent, often used to dissolve bases.
- Bitter tasteA characteristic taste of bases, often associated with substances like soap.
- Slippery feelA tactile sensation of bases, similar to the feel of soap.
- Litmus paperA tool used to test acidity or basicity, turning blue in basic solutions.
- Basic anionNegatively charged ions that characterize bases, such as OH-, H-, NH2-, and O2-.