17. Acid and Base Equilibrium
Bases Introduction
Intro to Bases
Bases Introduction Example
Characteristics of Bases
Bases Introduction Example
Problem
Which of the following compounds will turn a piece of red litmus paper to a bluish color?
a) HI b) C6H5NH2 c) CH3COOH d) HOCN
A
HI
B
C6H5NH2
C
CH3COOH
D
HOCN